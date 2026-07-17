UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT: Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced sells more than 3 million copies in a week

ASSASSIN'S CREED BLACK FLAG RESYNCED SELLS MORE THAN 3 MILLION COPIES IN A WEEK

Strong Launch Momentum Continues as Player Appreciation Grows and New Game+ Is Announced

PARIS - July 17, 2026 - Today, Vantage Studios, a Ubisoft company, announced more than 3 million copies sold in a week for Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, the latest installment in the Assassin's Creed franchise, released on July 9. The game started strong with 2 million copies sold on day 1 and this new milestone confirms the momentum. Following positive reception from critics at launch, player feedback has been increasingly positive with Steam user reviews improving to Very Positive since launch, showing strengthened player sentiment thanks to responsive post-launch support. This includes quality-of-life updates and bug fixes, as well as the recent announcement of the highly requested New Game+ mode, further enhancing replayability for the most dedicated players.

A testament to Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag, originally released in 2013, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, led by Ubisoft Singapore*, is a faithful remake rebuilt from the ground up and powered by the latest Anvil engine. The game features stunning updated visuals and enriched gameplay, including parry-driven combat, improved stealth and parkour, deeper naval mechanics, and new narrative content.

Set during the Golden Age of Piracy, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced invites players to sail the Caribbean as Edward Kenway, a rebellious pirate captain drawn into the centuries-old conflict between Assassins and Templars. As Edward pursues glory and fortune, he crosses paths with legendary figures such as Blackbeard, Anne Bonny, and Calico Jack, while the fate of everything the pirates have built hangs in the balance.

The game is available on Ubisoft+**, PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S, as well as Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store, Steam (Steam Deck verified) and the Epic Games Store.

For more information on the Assassin's Creed Franchise, please visit: https://www.ubisoft.com/en-us/game/assassins-creed

For the latest news on the Assassin's Creed Franchise and other Ubisoft games, please visit: https://news.ubisoft.com/.

*Along with the following co-dev studios: Ubisoft Barcelona, Ubisoft Belgrade, Ubisoft Bordeaux, Ubisoft Bucharest, Ubisoft Chengdu, Ubisoft DaNang, Ubisoft India, Ubisoft Kyiv, Ubisoft Montpellier, Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Philippines, Ubisoft Quebec, Ubisoft Shanghai, and Ubisoft Sofia

**Ubisoft+ Premium is available for $17.99 per month. Cancel anytime. More information at plus.ubisoft.com.