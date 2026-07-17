Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2026) - Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE: BOOM) (OTC Pink: GGDCF) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to announce that it has completed construction of it's Kettle Pond Camp exploration base of operations, and it is beginning the transition from construction to exploration operations.

Mr. Bryan Sparrow, VP of Exploration for Galloper Gold commented, "Galloper has completed construction and renovation of its base of exploration operations on Glover Island - Kettle Pond Camp. The camp is currently housing personnel, and it has a capacity of up to twenty people. It is equipped with three diesel generators offering up to seventy-five kilowatts of capacity, a fully operational core shed and office, a kitchen to support more than twenty people, four washroom facilities including four showers with hot water, plus filtered and purified potable water, washers and dryers, as well as high-speed satellite internet. This is the launch pad for the exploration program, and it helps to keep costs at very reasonable levels. With this facility now operational there will be a marked decrease in discovery cost of mineralization. Galloper continues to progress its exploration program to grow its inventory of mineralized resources."

The technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Bryan Sparrow, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Galloper Gold.

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper Gold Corp. is focused on mineral exploration in central Newfoundland on its Glover Island exploration project. The property comprises 466 mining claims on 13 mineral licences covering 117.21 sq/km (11,721 Ha). Historic exploration efforts produced the LPSE 2026 Gold Resource which is wholly controlled by Galloper Gold Corp.

For more information please visit www.GalloperGold.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gallopergold/

X: https://x.com/Gallopergold?s=20

You Tube: www.youtube.com/@gallopergold

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally, risks related to capital markets, risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices and the other risks described in the Company's publicly filed disclosure.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this news release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305549

Source: Galloper Gold Corp.