Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2026) - Champion Electric Metals Inc. (CSE: LTHM) (OTC Pink: CHELF) (FSE: 1QB0) ("Champion Electric" or the "Company") announce that, effective immediately, Jonathan Buick will resume his previous position as President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company.

In August 2025, Jonathan stepped down from his positions for health reasons, and the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") appointed Nicholas Konkin as Interim President and CEO to strengthen the Company's foundation and ensure it was properly structured to capitalize on the coming metals market. Under his leadership, the Company has completed that work and now stands on solid financial footing, well positioned for its next phase of growth.

Having made a full recovery, Jonathan returns to lead the Company into that next phase. The Board and management extend their sincere gratitude to Nicholas for his leadership and stewardship during this transitional period.

"I am grateful to be back and thankful for the support of our Board, our team, and our shareholders throughout my absence," said Jonathan Buick, President and CEO of Champion Electric Metals. "I want to personally thank Nicholas Konkin for his steady leadership in strengthening the Company's foundation during my absence. I would also like to welcome Hatem Kawar to the team and extend my gratitude to Donna McLean for her dedicated service. The Company is well positioned today to focus on growth and delivering value for our shareholders. I'm energized and ready to get back to work."

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Hatem Kawar, P. Eng, MBA, as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Mr. Kawar has served as a controller and/or CFO for several public mining companies in Canada for the past 20 years and acted as a project manager for an industrial minerals operation in Saudi Arabia.

The appointment of Mr. Kawar follows the retirement of Donna McLean, who is stepping down as CFO. Ms. McLean has served as CFO and Controller for numerous publicly traded and private companies, managing financial reporting and controls as well as corporate secretarial administration for established and emerging businesses across a variety of sectors. The Company thanks Ms. McLean for her valuable contributions and wishes her all the best in her retirement.

About Champion Electric Metals Inc.

Champion Electric is a discovery-focused exploration company with copper, gold, and cobalt properties in Idaho, United States. The assets include the 100%-owned Champagne polymetallic project in Butte County near Arco, Idaho and the Baner gold project in Idaho County (optioned to Legacy Gold Mines Ltd). The Company also retains significant claims in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. The Company's shares trade on the CSE under the trading symbol "LTHM", on the OTC Markets under the trading symbol "CHELF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "1QB0". Champion Electric strives to be a responsible environmental steward, stakeholder, and contributing citizen to the local communities where it operates, taking its social license seriously, employing local community members and service providers at its operations whenever possible.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF CHAMPION ELECTRIC

"Jonathan Buick"

Jonathan Buick, President and CEO, Director

To learn more, please visit the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca or the Company's corporate website at www.champem.com.

THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION, NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY OFFER, SALE, OR SOLICITATION OF SECURITIES IN ANY STATE IN THE UNITED STATES IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SALE, OR SOLICITATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Cautionary Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company, including closing of the Transactions and the prospectivity of the Projects for lithium. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Projects are at an early stage of exploration, and the Company cautions that the qualified persons who have reviewed and approved this news release have not verified scientific or technical information produced by third parties.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305618

Source: Champion Electric Metals Inc.