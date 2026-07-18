Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2026) - Freedom Gold Corp. (CSE: FRDM) (formerly SPOD Lithium Corp. (the "Company" or "Freedom") is announcing an extension of its non-brokered private placement previously announced on June 4, 2026 of up to 4,166,666 units at a price of $0.12 per unit (each, a "Unit") for aggregate gross proceeds of $500,000 (the "Offering") until September 1, 2026.

All other terms and conditions of this Offering remain unchanged. For further details of the Offering see news releases dated June 4, 2026.

About Freedom Gold Corp.

Freedom Gold Corp. is a leading exploration and development company focused on unlocking the vast potential of gold resources. With a strategic approach to resource management and a commitment to sustainable practices, Freedom is dedicated to driving innovation and delivering value for its stakeholders. Founded in 2020, its mineral properties is located in Quebec and Nova Scotia, regions renowned for its rich deposits of these valuable resources. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect to future plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding the completion of the Option Agreement, exploration thereon, and the results of such exploration, closing of the Offering, the approval of the CSE, as well as any other beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may," "expect," "anticipate," "plan", "will", "intend," "believe", "estimate" and "continue," or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, expectations and beliefs as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, including the completion of the Offering, the timing thereof, the amount of proceeds that may be raised, the intended use of proceeds, and the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions believed by management to be reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding market conditions, investor participation in the Offering, and the timely receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the inability to complete the Offering on the terms described herein or at all, changes in market conditions, the availability of financing, delays in obtaining required regulatory approvals, and general economic, market and business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and, except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305657

Source: Freedom Gold Corp.