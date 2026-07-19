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PR Newswire
19.07.2026 20:42 Uhr
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China Media Group, European and Latin American Languages Programming Center: China-Europe Youth Exchange Campaign: When Fashion Meets Football -- A Green Pitch Appointment for Cross-Cultural Dialogue

BEIJING, July 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 18, in Rongjiang County, Guizhou Province, China, the much-anticipated Guizhou Village Super League staged several thrilling grassroots football matches, accompanied by a one-of-a-kind football culture creative showcase.

The showcase, themed Common Love, blended fashion runway elements with local music and dance, presenting 16 distinctive football-themed jersey designs. These featured Italian architectural graffiti, Brazilian color blocks, as well as motifs of the Great Wall, pandas, Chinese auspicious clouds, and ethnic patterns. The outfits were modeled by over 20 young people from diverse walks of life in Guizhou, while the designs themselves were contributed by more than 100 youth participants from over 20 countries and regions during the China-Europe Youth Exchange Campaign: When Fashion Meets Football.

Launched by the China Media Group, European and Latin American Languages Programming Center, the campaign took football as a shared global language. Through youth creative workshops and interactive exchanges, it encouraged young people worldwide to harness AIGC tools to design football jersey patterns, thereby deepening mutual understanding and strengthening friendship.

This initiative drew enthusiastic participation from youth across the globe, who engaged in online dialogues on sports culture and AI-driven creativity. Experts such as Ana Vasques, Executive President, IETI Artificial Intelligence & Creative Design branch; Giulio Cuomo, Professor of Video Production and AI at Accademia Italiana; and Dr. Zhang Youyu, Distinguished Research Fellow at Peking University, shared their insights based on the campaign's outcomes. They emphasized that football has long transcended the realm of sport, evolving into a cultural symbol that embodies diverse civilizations. Meanwhile, the innovative application of artificial intelligence is opening new pathways for cross-cultural dialogue among global youth.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JhzZPHPk8IA

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3006669/20260719205937_131_59.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-europe-youth-exchange-campaign-when-fashion-meets-football--a-green-pitch-appointment-for-cross-cultural-dialogue-302829189.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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