Agreement includes the purchase and operation of Vertical's Valo electric aircraft

Expands Vertical's commercial ecosystem as it prepares for entry into service

Vertical Aerospace ("Vertical" or the "Company") (NYSE: EVTL), a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation, and Sigma Air Mobility, an advanced air mobility operator and member of the Luxaviation Group, today announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which includes the intended purchase of Vertical's Valo eVTOL aircraft and supports the path from aircraft acquisition and operational testing through to the launch of commercial electric air mobility services.

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Vertical Aerospace announces Sigma Air Mobility, a member of the Luxaviation Group, as new customer for its Valo aircraft

The MoU also establishes a framework for collaboration on aircraft operations, commercial readiness and customer requirements, further expanding Vertical's growing ecosystem of commercial operators and strategic partners preparing for the introduction of electric aviation.

By engaging with operators early in the development process, Vertical continues to ensure their Valo aircraft is designed to meet real-world operational requirements.

Michael Cervenka, Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer at Vertical Aerospace, said:

"Bringing a new class of aircraft into commercial service requires more than certification, it requires an ecosystem of experienced operators, customers and partners ready to deploy it at scale. Sigma Air Mobility and Luxaviation Group bring decades of operational expertise that will help ensure Valo integrates seamlessly into aviation networks and is ready to deliver for operators and passengers from day one."

Sigma Air Mobility is supported by Luxaviation Group, one of the world's largest private aviation operators with 50+ years of experience. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxaviation manages a global fleet of more than 200 business aircraft and, through ExecuJet, operates one of the world's leading fixed base operator (FBO) networks with more than 100 locations worldwide. Together, they bring decades of operational experience that will help support the future adoption of advanced air mobility.

Christophe Lapierre, CEO of Sigma Air Mobility, said:

"The transition to advanced air mobility will require collaboration between experienced operators and leading aircraft developers. Vertical has established itself as one of the industry's frontrunners, with a category leading aircraft. This strategic agreement takes us beyond the aircraft, furthering a vision to democratize air mobility while providing the ecosystem to support it. We look forward to working together to help prepare the next generation of electric flight."

Vertical has approximately 1,500 pre-orders for Valo from customers across four continents, including American Airlines, Avolon, Bristow, GOL and Japan Airlines. Beyond aircraft sales, Vertical is working with leading operators to simplify the adoption of electric aviation, including its "ready-to-fly" partnership with Bristow, which will provide customers with turnkey operations, including aircraft, pilots, maintenance and insurance.

The announcement follows continued progress across Vertical's business as it advances toward Critical Design Review (CDR), establishing the certifiable design baseline for Valo ahead of certification-conforming aircraft production and testing. Alongside commercial partnerships, Vertical continues to strengthen one of the aerospace industry's leading technology ecosystems through strategic supplier agreements with Honeywell Aerospace, Sonaca, Evolito, Hyundai WIA, Astronics, Syensqo and Isoclima.

About Sigma Air Mobility

Sigma Air Mobility is a pioneering force in the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) sector, dedicated to transforming air transportation with a focus on sustainability and innovation. Sigma leverages end-to-end solutions that integrate OEM-advanced technologies, best-in-class customer experiences, and the highest safety standards. Our mission is to deploy and scale AAM operations, utilizing eVTOLs and eCTOLs to reduce environmental impact and enhance connectivity, in a pragmatic way, leveraging existing resources, expertise and infrastructure. Sigma Air Mobility is part of the Luxaviation Group, committed to leading the way in sustainable air transport, ensuring a nimble and efficient future for global mobility. https://sigmaairmobility.com/

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation. Vertical is creating a safer, cleaner, and quieter way to travel. Valo is a piloted, four-passenger, Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with zero operating emissions. Vertical is also developing a hybrid-electric variant, offering increased range and mission flexibility to meet the evolving needs of the advanced air mobility market.

Vertical combines partnerships with leading aerospace companies, including Honeywell, Syensqo and Sonaca, with its own proprietary battery and propeller technology to develop the world's most advanced and safest eVTOL.

Vertical has c.1,500 pre-orders of Valo, with customers across four continents, including American Airlines, Avolon, Bristow, GOL and Japan Airlines. Certain customer obligations are expected to be fulfilled via third-party agreements. Headquartered in Bristol, UK, Vertical's experienced leadership team comes from top-tier aerospace and automotive companies such as Rolls-Royce, Airbus, GM, and Leonardo. Together, they have previously certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Memorandum of Understanding with Sigma Air Mobility for the pre-order of Valo aircraft, which are not legally binding, conditional and may be terminated without penalty at any time by either party; our ability to collaborate with Sigma Air Mobility on aircraft operations, commercial readiness and customer requirements; the design and manufacture of our aircraft and the hybrid-electric variant, certification and the commercialization of our aircraft and our ability to achieve regulatory certification of our aircraft product on any particular timeline or at all, the features and capabilities of the aircraft, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including the building and testing of our prototype aircrafts on timelines projected, completion of the piloted test programme phases, selection of suppliers, the differential strategy compared to our peer group; expectations surrounding pre-orders and commitments; as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate," "will," "aim," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 24, 2026, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

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Contacts:

Vertical Aerospace Media:

Justin Bates, Head of Communications

justin.bates@vertical-aerospace.com

+44 7878 357 463

Vertical Aerospace Investor Relations:

Gillian Levine, Investor Relations Lead

gillian.levine@vertical-aerospace.com

+1 248 470 8732

Luxaviation Group Media:

Juliane Thiessen, Chief Marketing Officer

Juliane.thiessen@luxaviation.com

+41 76 356 8251