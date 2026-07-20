Specialized center delivers production-ready capabilities closer to European aerospace commercial, aftermarket and defense customers

Eaton chooses U.K. for its third global additive manufacturing site and second dedicated to the aerospace industry

Intelligent power management company Eaton opened a European Centre of Additive Manufacturing in the U.K., advancing its strategy to scale additive manufacturing globally and support growing global demand for next-generation aerospace platforms.

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Eaton opens new European aerospace additive manufacturing center in the U.K. to support growing global demand for next-generation aerospace platforms. Image courtesy of Eaton.

As aerospace manufacturers continue to seek lighter, more efficient components and more resilient supply chains, additive manufacturing is gaining broader interest across the industry. Eaton's newest additive manufacturing facility is designed to support localized, production-scale additive manufacturing in Europe and help customers address complexity, supply chain resiliency and production-readiness needs.

"By expanding our additive manufacturing capabilities in Europe, we're enabling customers to move faster from design to production of certified components," said Tomasina Bailey, vice president, engineering, Aerospace Group, Eaton. "With deep engineering expertise and integrated capabilities, Eaton is setting the standard for scaling additive in aerospace-delivering the performance, reliability and design flexibility customers need to deliver next generation platforms at scale."

Located at Eaton's aerospace manufacturing campus in Wimborne, the facility integrates design, engineering, printing and validation in a single environment. With its European Centre of Additive Manufacturing now operational, Eaton strengthens its ability to support regional aerospace programs and enables more resilient, localized production in Europe.

"Eaton expects to expand the facility's capabilities to further boost its ability to support high-reliability commercial and military programs at scale," said Mike York, director of additive manufacturing and digital design, Aerospace Group, Eaton. "Based on customer requirements and operational readiness, the company anticipates using titanium and electron beam additive processes and is working towards achieving rigorous AS9100 aerospace quality certification."

Eaton's additive manufacturing capabilities enable the production of lighter, more efficient components while reducing material usage and minimizing the need for tooling. At the core of the facility is Eaton's largest metal additive manufacturing system, capable of delivering up to twice the productivity of previous platforms-enabling faster development cycles, increased throughput for complex, safety-critical components.

Eaton's global manufacturing network spans multiple regions-providing dual-sourced, regionally aligned solutions for customers. This expanded network gives global aerospace customers improved supply chain resilience and redundancy, reducing logistical delays and ensuring business continuity for critical programs.

In the aerospace industry, Eaton is a leading provider of hydraulic, fuel, oxygen, fluid and air conveyance, electrical, motion control and engine solutions, as well as aftermarket service and support for commercial and military aircraft.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial and institutional, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of $27.4 billion in 2025, the company serves customers in 180 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Regina Parundik

+1.412.559.1614

ReginaParundik@Eaton.com

Ian Green

IanDGreen@Eaton.com