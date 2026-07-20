Devyser Diagnostics AB: Devyser Diagnostics AB publishes quarterly report for the period April to June 2026

"As previously announced, the second quarter was weaker than expected. Sales were negatively impacted by a temporary inventory adjustment by our single largest distributor. Underlying demand remains strong, and our direct sales markets and other distributor markets are continuing to grow. We are still standing by our positive long-term outlook, as the business model is delivering results, our collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific is stronger than ever, and our growth drivers are unchanged."



Jan Wahlström, CEO, Devyser

The quarter from April to June 2026

· Net sales amounted to SEK 60.2 million (67.4), corresponding to a 10.7 percent decrease. Adjusted for exchange rate fluctuations, net sales decreased by 9.7 percent.

· Gross profit totaled SEK 45.8 million (56.8), corresponding to a gross margin of 76.0 percent (84.2).

· Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 0.5 million (5.5).

· Profit/loss after tax totaled SEK 1.6 million (1.3).

· Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.10 (0.08).

· Cash flow from operating activities stood at SEK 12.3 million (2.6).

The period from January to June 2026

· Net sales amounted to SEK 122.0 million (122.2), corresponding to a 0.1 percent decrease. Adjusted for exchange rate fluctuations, net sales increased by 4.9 percent.

· Gross profit totaled SEK 96.2 million (102.4), corresponding to a gross margin of 78.9 percent (83.8).

· Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 3.1 million (-9.3).

· Profit/loss after tax totaled SEK 4.5 million (-19.3).

· Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.27 (-1.16).

· Cash flow from operating activities stood at SEK 24.4 million (-3.0).

Important events during the quarter

Devyser completed its acquisition of CyberGene AB

On April 1, the acquisition of 100 percent of the shares in CyberGene AB was completed and closing took place. The acquisition strengthens Devyser's customer offering in the aneuploidy segment and is expected to have a positive impact on Devyser's gross profit and gross margin. At the time of closing, Devyser issued consideration shares to the seller, Level Bio AB (publ).

A strengthened management team - appointment of a new CFO

In May, Devyser announced that it had appointed Niklas Axelsson as its new CFO, effective no later than November 2026. Niklas has over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical, life sciences and financial sectors. Sabina Berlin will transition to a new role, with responsibility for Investor Relations and Corporate Compliance, when Niklas takes up his post.

Devyser won a SEK 8.9 million contract in Italy

In June, Devyser won a contract in the Basilicata Region of Italy, with a total value of SEK 8.9 million. The contract covers several of Devyser's main diagnostic products and is expected to significantly increase annual revenue, while further strengthening the company's position in Italy, which is one of its most important European markets.

Important events after the end of the quarter

Weaker sales in the second quarter due to a distributor's inventory buildup

As the period came to a close, Devyser announced that sales for the second quarter were weaker than expected. Sales were negatively impacted by the fact that the company's single largest distributor built up a large inventory in 2025 and early 2026, which reduced its need to make purchases during the period.

Sales growth in the Group's direct markets and other distributor markets remains positive.

Due to the distributor's inventory buildup, sales to this distributor are also expected to be lower for the remainder of 2026. Sales are expected to return to normal from 2027, and the company is confident about future development and growth.

The company believes that, despite weaker sales during the period, the Group's cash position and cash flow forecast are satisfactory.

Devyser launched One Lambda Devyser Chimerism Plus

In July, Devyser announced an expanded collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific through the launch of One Lambda Devyser Chimerism Plus, a next-generation solution for chimerism analysis following stem cell transplants. The launch strengthens Devyser's product portfolio, and the product will reach the market through Thermo Fisher's global network.

Presentation

The report will be presented at an audiocast at 09:00 CEST today. Dial-in number to the teleconference and a conference ID will be received by registering on the link below:

https://events.inderes.com/devyser-diagnostics/q2-report-2026/dial-in

The presentation will also be webcast and can be accessed from the following web address:

https://devyser-diagnostics.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2026/register

This report and previous financial reports are available on the company's webpage https://investors.devyser.com/en/reports-presentations.

For more information, please contact:

Jan Wahlström, CEO

Email: ir@devyser.com

Telephone: +46 8 562 158 50



Sabina Berlin, CFO

Email: ir@devyser.com

Telephone: +46 8 562 158 50

About Devyser

Devyser is redefining how laboratories approach genetic testing. As your true one-stop shop, we offer streamlined solutions for a wide range of conditions, helping labs overcome complexity, reduce turnaround times, and maximize efficiency.?

Our technologies simplify workflows, minimize hands-on time, and deliver fast, accurate results. Every test is designed to empower labs to do more with less, freeing up resources while supporting better patient outcomes.?

We specialize in diagnostic kits and advanced analysis services for clinical genetics and post-transplantation laboratories - two critical areas where accuracy and speed matter. With customers in 65+ countries, we also operate our own CLIA-certified laboratory, Devyser Genomic Laboratories, in Atlanta and maintain sales offices across Europe and the US.?

Devyser is committed to regulatory excellence under IVDR, ensuring the highest quality standards across our growing product portfolio.?

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Stockholm, Devyser is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: DVYSR). Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

Discover how we're shaping the future of lab diagnostics at www.devyser.com.?

This information is information that Devyser Diagnostics is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-20 07:30 CEST.