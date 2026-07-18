Københavns Lufthavne A/S: Unexpected passing of Chief Financial Officer Rasmus Lund

It is with profound sadness that Copenhagen Airports A/S announces that its Chief Financial Officer, Rasmus Lund, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack during the night.

Rasmus Lund was a highly valued colleague and member of the Executive Management team. His passing is a great loss to the company and to all those who had the privilege of working with him over many years.

Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his wife, Birgitte, children and the family.

The company will provide further information as soon as possible. Until an interim CFO is appointed, the CEO, Christian Poulsen will assume the responsibilities of the CFO.

For further information, please contact:

Director of communication: Lise Agerley Kürstein +4540210177.

COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S

P.O. Box 74

Lufthavnsboulevarden 6

DK-2770 Kastrup

Email: cphpresse@cph.dk

www.cph.dk

CVR no. 14 70 72 04