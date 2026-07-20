Validation of HALO's Advanced Security Screening Technology

Agilent Technologies, Inc. has led a multimillion dollar investment round in which other existing Blue Chip investors UK Innovation Science Seed Fund (UKI2S) and the Midland Engine Investment Fund (MEIF) also participated.

The investment enables HALO to complete regulatory approval of its advanced security screening technology ahead of production and scaling up its commercial activities.

HALO X-ray Technologies (HALO), the pioneering X-ray detection technology company, today announces that it has completed a funding round led by Agilent Technologies Inc, with both UKI2S and MEIF following their previous investments.

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This investment represents a significant vote of confidence from three existing investors who have worked closely with HALO and have seen first-hand the progress of its technology, commercial development and market potential.

The team have developed advanced X-ray diffraction (XRD) technology designed to help security operators make faster and more informed screening decisions. Unlike conventional X-ray systems, which can struggle to distinguish genuine threats from everyday items, HALO's technology provides a more precise understanding of the materials being screened.

As airports and border agencies face increasing pressure to improve passenger throughput without compromising security, technologies that can reduce operational bottlenecks, lower operational costs and improve the passenger experience are becoming increasingly important.

"Agilent's further investment in HALO reflects our confidence in both the transformative potential of their XRD technology and the quality of its team. We are excited to be supporting HALO as it moves towards commercialisation."

- Geoff Winkett, Vice President and General Manager of Agilent Spectroscopy Vacuum Division of Agilent Technologies

"This funding round is genuinely transformational for HALO. We are delighted that Agilent, UKI2S and MEIF who know our business better than anyone continue to support us through this next stage of growth. It is a vindication of our strategy and, most importantly, provides the runway needed to realise the potential of our XRD technology and a significant step closer towards commercial scale-up, bringing our technology to a global market. We are excited about what comes next."

- Simon Godber, CEO, HALO X-ray Technologies

About HALO

HALO is a ground-breaking UK-based technology company developing advanced detection and analytical instrumentation to meet the real-time operational requirements of multiple application areas and target markets.

For more information, visit https://www.haloxray.com

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Simon GODBER CEO HALO E: publicity@haloxray.com T: +44 115 8602236