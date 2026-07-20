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WKN: A41PQV | ISIN: US0869211039 | Ticker-Symbol: 9N8
Tradegate
20.07.26 | 11:39
15,758 Euro
+1,56 % +0,242
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BETA TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BETA TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,38615,77412:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BETA TECHNOLOGIES
BETA TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BETA TECHNOLOGIES INC15,758+1,56 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.