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WKN: A3EFZT | ISIN: SE0020181014 | Ticker-Symbol: MVR0
Stuttgart
20.07.26 | 13:02
0,145 Euro
-3,08 % -0,005
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDIVIR AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDIVIR AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1300,18213:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.07.2026 13:00 Uhr
68 Leser
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Medivir AB: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Medivir AB (publ)

Stockholm - Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments in areas of high unmet medical need, held its Extraordinary General Meeting today July 20, 2026, in Huddinge, whereby the resolutions below were adopted.

In accordance with previously published information, the Board of Directors resolved on June 17, 2026, on a directed issue of ordinary shares to Swedish and international institutional investors. The directed share issue was divided into two tranches, where Tranche 2 pertained to a resolution on a directed issue of a maximum of 6,097,560 new ordinary shares to Hallberg Management AB, subject to the subsequent approval of the general meeting.

The general meeting resolved, with the required majority, to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on a directed issue of ordinary shares to Hallberg Management AB.

For more detailed information on the content of the resolutions, please see the complete notice of the extraordinary general meeting, available on the Company's website, www.medivir.com. Minutes from the extraordinary general meeting will be made available on the aforementioned website within two weeks from the date of the meeting.

For additional information, please contact:
Jens Lindberg, CEO, Medivir AB
Telephone: +46 72 531 11 17
E-mail: jens.lindberg@medivir.com

About Medivir
Medivir develops innovative therapies targeting diseases with high unmet medical need. The company's drug candidates focus on indications where current treatment options are limited or non-existent, offering the potential to deliver meaningful improvements for patients. Medivir's two lead programs are fostrox, a precision chemotherapy designed to selectively target liver cancer cells while minimizing side effects, and MIV-711, aimed at treating Osteogenesis Imperfecta (Brittle bone disease) and Legg-Calvé-Perthes disease (Perthes disease). Both candidates have blockbuster potential, representing significant value creation opportunities Medivir's shareholders. Collaborations play a key role in Medivir's business model, with drug development conducted either in-house or in partnership. Medivir (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) is listed on the Small Cap segment of Nasdaq Stockholm. More information is available at www.medivir.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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