Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2026) - EDM Resources Inc. (TSXV: EDM) (FSE: P3Z) (OTCQB: EDMFF) ("EDM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Nova Scotia Department of Environment and Climate Change has issued an amended Industrial Approval ("IA") for the Scotia Mine in Halifax County, approving the updated mine plan and processing facility for the planned restart of operations, subject to the terms and conditions of the approval.

The President and CEO, Mr. Mark Haywood, commented: "Receiving the amended Industrial Approval is one of the most significant regulatory milestones achieved by the Company since acquiring the Scotia Mine. Combined with the submission of the federal Fisheries Act Authorization application earlier this year and our ongoing Pre-Feasibility Study update, we continue to make strong progress toward restarting one of Atlantic Canada's premier critical minerals projects."

The amended Industrial Approval authorizes the Company's redesigned Scotia Mine development, including modifications to the mine layout, processing facilities, waste rock and tailings management infrastructure and associated environmental protection measures. These changes support the Company's updated Pre-Feasibility Study and planned 2027 mine restart, subject to receipt of the Fisheries Act Authorization.

The Scotia Mine is expected to become Nova Scotia's only primary zinc producer and will support the Province's Critical Minerals Strategy, which identifies zinc as a critical mineral supporting renewable energy and advanced manufacturing.

The Scotia Mine restart is expected to create approximately 150 direct jobs during operations.

The amended approval follows an extensive technical review by provincial regulators and reflects the extensive engineering, environmental and permitting work completed by the Company over the past two years. It also supports a modernized operation incorporating updated processing infrastructure and environmental management systems.

The Company appreciates the professionalism and constructive engagement of the Nova Scotia Department of Environment and Climate Change throughout the review process.

The Company continues to advance several key initiatives in parallel, including:

completion of the updated mineral resource estimate;

completion of the updated Pre-Feasibility Study;

advancement of project financing initiatives;

ongoing discussions with potential concentrate off-take partners; and

completion of the remaining provincial and federal permitting requirements.

The Scotia Mine is a past-producing zinc-lead mine located approximately 60 kilometres northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia. The Company is targeting a restart of mining operations in 2027 following completion of permitting, financing and construction activities.

CORPORATE UPDATE - INVESTOR RELATIONS AGREEMENT

The Company has entered into an investor relations services agreement (the "Agreement") with SWH Digital Limited ("SWH"), effective July 10, 2026, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

SWH is a digital marketing and investor awareness firm based in Hong Kong that provides investor communications, digital marketing, branding and shareholder engagement services to publicly listed companies. SWH and the Company are arm's length parties and, to the knowledge of the Company, SWH currently holds no securities of EDM and has no right or intention to acquire any securities of the Company.

Under the Agreement, SWH will provide investor relations and digital marketing services designed to increase awareness of the Company among existing and prospective investors. The services include:

development of investor-focused branding and digital content;

enhancement of the Company's investor relations website;

preparation of investor presentation materials;

social media management;

investor email communications;

search engine optimization and AI search visibility;

retail investor community engagement;

digital advertising campaigns; and

monthly reporting and ongoing investor communications support.

The Agreement has an initial term of up to six months, comprising an initial three-month launch phase followed by an optional three-month scale phase at the election of the Company.

The total potential cost of the engagement is US$115,000, payable as:

US$40,000 upon commencement of the Agreement; and

US$75,000 payable only if the Company elects to proceed with the second phase of the program after the initial three-month period.

The engagement fee is inclusive of campaign management, creative production and paid digital media contemplated under the Agreement. Certain third-party software subscriptions and regulatory filing costs are excluded and will be paid directly by the Company.

The Company believes that expanding its digital investor communications program will complement its existing corporate communications initiatives as it advances permitting, project development and corporate growth initiatives.

The Agreement may be terminated by either party upon 30 days' written notice in accordance with its terms.

About EDM Resources Inc.

EDM is a Canadian exploration and mining company that holds a 100% interest in the Scotia Mine and related facilities near Halifax, Nova Scotia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, EDM also holds several prospective exploration licenses near its Scotia Mine and in the surrounding regions of Nova Scotia.

The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EDM", the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "P3Z", and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "EDMFF". For more information, please contact:





The Company's corporate filings and technical reports can be viewed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Further information on EDM is also available on the Company's website and social media channels as follows:

Internet at www.EDMresources.com

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/EDMresources.inc

X at https://www.x.com/EDMresources

LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/EDMresources

YouTube at https://youtube.com/@edmresources?si=Bvyighil3mSoOKnD

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including plans, objectives, estimates, and expectations regarding EDM Resources Inc.'s future activities. Such statements are identified by words like "believes," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "may," "could," or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These include, but are not limited to, mineral resource estimates, exploration and development results, project timing, market conditions, commodity prices, financing, and operational risks. For a discussion of risk factors, please refer to EDM's Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025. EDM does not guarantee the accuracy of forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on them.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305755

Source: EDM Resources Inc.