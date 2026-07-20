Auna S.A. (NYSE: AUNA) ("Auna" or "the Company"), a leading Latin American healthcare services and plan provider with operations in Mexico, Peru and Colombia, announced today the reporting dates for its Second Quarter 2026 financial results.

Earnings Release

Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Time: After Market Close

Conference Call

Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

Quiet Period

Monday, August 3 through Tuesday August 18, 2026

To participate, please dial

+1 888 596 4144 (Toll-Free)

+1 646 968 2525 (International)

Entry Passcode: 3884034

Webcast: click here

About Auna

Auna is a leading horizontally and vertically integrated healthcare platform in Latin America with operations in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia, focusing on high-complexity diseases. Our mission is to transform healthcare by providing access to a highly integrated healthcare offering in the underpenetrated markets of Spanish-speaking Americas. Founded in 1989, Auna has built one of Latin America's largest modern healthcare platforms that consists of a horizontally integrated network of healthcare facilities and a vertically integrated portfolio of oncological plans and selected general healthcare plans. As of June 30, 2026, Auna's network included 31 healthcare facilities hospitals, ambulatory centers, and prevention and wellness centers with a total of 2,337 beds and 1.4 million health plan members. For more information visit www.aunainvestors.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260717235128/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact

contact@aunainvestors.com