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WKN: A41K7X | ISIN: CNE1000073Z4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PB
Stuttgart
20.07.26 | 15:02
2,760 Euro
-4,83 % -0,140
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7402,84015:18
2,7602,84015:19
PR Newswire
20.07.2026 14:48 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.: Robert Lewandowski Stars in CHERY's New Brand TVC, Bringing "For Family" to Life

WUHU, China, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 18, CHERY Brand launched its new brand TVC worldwide, featuring Robert Lewandowski, CHERY Brand Global Ambassador and one of football's most iconic No. 9s. Told through a daughter's perspective and voiceover, the film presents Lewandowski as a champion in the spotlight and as a father, a husband, and a guardian at home. Through this family perspective, the TVC gives CHERY's "For Family" brand proposition a warmer, more human expression, while reinforcing the brand's promise to safeguard peace of mind and joy on every journey through trusted quality and thoughtful technology.

Watch the full film on CHERY's official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1EedpaSMhC/

For football fans worldwide, Lewandowski is defined by consistency, self-discipline, and an unrelenting drive to win. The film builds on those qualities, then extends them beyond competition. Built around "For Family," it connects his champion mindset on the pitch with his commitment to family off it. In the story, his family becomes a source of strength as he faces challenges on the pitch, while in everyday life, he becomes the one who stands by and protects them. By weaving together training, matches, travel, and family moments, the story extends champion spirit as responsibility, companionship, and mutual protection.

In the film, the TIGGO9 CSH appears as a key family travel partner in the journey scenes, helping translate CHERY's brand promise into a tangible mobility experience. For families, travel is never only about reaching a destination. It is also time spent together, care shared on the road, and the reassurance that every journey is supported by space, safety, and technology. In this sense, the TVC speaks not only about vehicle features, but about the emotional value behind family mobility.

For CHERY Brand, "For Family" is not only a slogan. It is a long-term commitment that guides product development, technological innovation, and global brand building. Space. For Family. Safety. For Family. Technology. For Family. These three pillars reflect how CHERY responds to the real needs of families worldwide through products, technologies, and brand experiences built around family life.

A true champion goes beyond winning matches. A true hero goes beyond the pitch. Looking ahead, CHERY will continue to uphold "For Family," stand alongside global families, and safeguard every journey with greater peace of mind and joy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3005744/CHERY.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/robert-lewandowski-stars-in-cherys-new-brand-tvc-bringing-for-family-to-life-302829014.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.