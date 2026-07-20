Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2026) - Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: HDRO) (OTCQB: HNATF) (FSE: 83W) (the "Company" or "Primary Hydrogen") is pleased to announce the appointment of David Jackson as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 20, 2026. Mr. Jackson succeeds Benjamin Asuncion, who is stepping down as Chief Executive Officer and will continue to serve the Company as a director.

Mr. Jackson is a serial entrepreneur and operating executive with a background spanning property development and healthcare technology. He most recently served as President and Managing Partner of a veterinary technology manufacturing firm with sales in 56 countries Mr. Jackson was instrumental in scaling the business and leading its acquisition by a global healthcare technology firm in 2024. Following the acquisition, he served as Managing Director of the acquirer through a two-year transition period. Mr. Jackson holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Alberta.

"I am excited to be taking the role of CEO at Primary Hydrogen and I look forward to applying the operational and scaling discipline I've built over my career to help advance the Company's rare earth and hydrogen exploration programs," said Mr. Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

"I'm pleased to hand the CEO role to David and to remain closely involved as a director. His experience scaling operating businesses internationally is exactly what this Company needs as it moves into its next phase, and I look forward to supporting him from the board." said Benjamin Asuncion, director of the Company.

Stock Option Grant

In connection with the appointment, the Company has granted Mr. Jackson incentive stock options to purchase up to 235,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $1.16 per share, exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant and vesting 100% on the date that is four months and a day following the date of grant, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, including a four-month hold period on the underlying shares.

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen is dedicated to the exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources. With over 740 acres in the U.S. and 230 square kilometers across Canada, the Company's portfolio includes the Blakelock, Hopkins, Mary's Harbour, Point Rosie, Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, and Cogburn projects. Primary has an option to acquire a 75% interest in a hydrogen-REE project known as Wicheeda North located in British Columbia.

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CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the appointment and role of Mr. Jackson, the Company's exploration plans at Wicheda North, and the terms of the stock option grant. Forward-looking information is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate, and readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305752

Source: Primary Hydrogen Corp.