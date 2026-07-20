Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market worth $8.43 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market is projected to reach USD 8.43 billion by 2031 from USD 4.63 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

Browse through 120 market data tables and 54 figures spread across 600 pages and the in-depth TOC on the 'Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 4.63 billion

USD 4.63 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 8.43 billion

USD 8.43 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 12.7%

Behavioural/Mental Health Software Market Trends & Insights:

The behavioral/mental health software market is being reshaped by the rapid adoption of AI-powered clinical decision support, ambient AI documentation, and measurement-based care to improve clinical efficiency and patient outcomes. The increasing shift toward cloud-native, interoperable platforms integrated with EHRs, expansion of telepsychiatry and hybrid care models, and growing adoption of digital therapeutics (DTx) are transforming behavioral healthcare delivery. In addition, the transition toward value-based care, enhanced interoperability through HL7 FHIR, and the use of predictive analytics for early intervention are accelerating innovation and redefining the competitive landscape.

North America accounted for the largest share of 43.5% of the behavioral/mental health software market in 2025.

By component, the software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

By deployment, the cloud-based segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2026 to 2031.

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The increasing prevalence of mental health disorders and expanding government-led initiatives to improve access to mental healthcare are key factors driving market growth. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), more than one in five US adults, approximately 59.3 million people (23.1% of the adult population), were living with a mental illness, highlighting the growing demand for scalable and technology-enabled mental healthcare solutions. Moreover, the World Health Organization's (WHO) Special Initiative for Mental Health (SIMH) is working to strengthen community-based mental health services across countries, including Bangladesh, Cambodia, Ghana, Jordan, Nepal, Ukraine, and Zimbabwe, while the Philippines and Paraguay are transitioning from the program. As of the end of 2025, the initiative had enabled more than 90 million additional people to access newly available mental health services at the local level. WHO estimates that every USD 1 million invested can expand access to mental health services for at least 2.6 million more people, at an estimated cost of USD 0.38 per person. These initiatives are accelerating the adoption of digital behavioral health solutions, including electronic health records (EHRs), telehealth platforms, care coordination systems, and clinical decision support tools, thereby supporting the continued growth of the behavioral/mental health software market.

The behavioral/mental health software market is supported by an evolving regulatory landscape focused on improving access to mental healthcare, enhancing data interoperability, and ensuring the privacy and security of patient information. Regulations such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) in the US, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe, and interoperability initiatives including HL7 FHIR encourage healthcare providers to adopt secure, compliant, and interoperable behavioral health software solutions. In addition, government policies promoting telebehavioral health, electronic health records (EHRs), and digital mental health services are accelerating the implementation of advanced software platforms across healthcare organizations, supporting long-term market growth.

By indication, the mood disorders segment accounted for a significant share of the behavioral/mental health software market in 2025.

Mood disorders held a significant share of the behavioral/mental health software market in 2025, driven by the high prevalence of depression and bipolar disorder, increasing demand for long-term disease management, and widespread adoption of digital behavioral health solutions. Healthcare providers are increasingly leveraging behavioral health EHRs, telepsychiatry platforms, AI-assisted clinical documentation, and measurement-based care tools to improve diagnosis, treatment planning, patient monitoring, and care coordination. For example, Qualifacts' CareLogic enables behavioral health providers to manage treatment plans, clinical documentation, patient outcomes, and care coordination for individuals with mood disorders through an integrated cloud-based platform.

By end user, healthcare providers accounted for the largest share of the behavioral/mental health software market in 2025.

The healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the behavioral/mental health software market, driven by the increasing adoption of digital solutions to improve clinical workflows, patient outcomes, and operational efficiency. Hospitals, behavioral health clinics, specialty mental health centers, rehabilitation facilities, and residential treatment centers are increasingly implementing behavioral health EHRs, telebehavioral health platforms, care coordination systems, and AI-enabled clinical documentation tools to support integrated, value-based care. For example, NYC Health + Hospitals is an 11-hospital, municipally run system that provides about 60% of Behavioral health services delivered in New York City. In March 2024, the system launched a three-year 'Behavioral Health Blueprint' (2024-2026) to strengthen and expand its Behavioral health services, backed by significant public funding and structured around six core strategies.

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Asia Pacific is expected to experience considerable growth from 2026 to 2031.

Based on region, the behavioral/mental health software market is segmented into five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to see a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 289 million people in the WHO South-East Asia Region are living with mental, neurological, substance use, or self-harm (MNSS) conditions. To strengthen evidence-based mental healthcare, WHO launched the South-East Asia Region Mental Health Dashboard in July 2025, providing countries with standardized data to support policy planning, service monitoring, and digital health transformation. These initiatives are expected to accelerate the adoption of behavioral and mental health software, including electronic health records (EHRs), Telebehavioral health platforms, and care coordination solutions across the region.

Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

March 2026 : Netsmart expanded its collaboration with Pyramid Healthcare to modernize behavioral health EHRs, AI-enabled clinical workflows, and care coordination across Pyramid's multistate behavioral health and addiction treatment network.

: Netsmart expanded its collaboration with Pyramid Healthcare to modernize behavioral health EHRs, AI-enabled clinical workflows, and care coordination across Pyramid's multistate behavioral health and addiction treatment network. September 2025 : Qualifacts partnered with the Oregon Council for Behavioral Health (OCBH) to provide its member organizations with AI-powered behavioral health EHR, revenue cycle management, interoperability, and client engagement solutions.

: Qualifacts partnered with the Oregon Council for Behavioral Health (OCBH) to provide its member organizations with AI-powered behavioral health EHR, revenue cycle management, interoperability, and client engagement solutions. April 2025: Qualifacts launched three AI-powered solutions within its Qualifacts iQ suite to automate clinical documentation and provide AI-assisted EHR support.

Key Players

Leading players in the Behavioural/Mental Health Software companies include Oracle (US), Netsmart Technologies, Inc. (US), Qualifacts (Germany), NXGN Management, LLC (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), AdvancedMD, Inc (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Advanced Data Systems (US), Compulink Advantage (US), Kipu Health (US), and CureMD Healthcare (US), among others. These companies adopted strategies such as product launches and updates, expansions, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence in the behavioral/mental health software market.

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