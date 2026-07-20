Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2026) - Jason Jessup, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Magna Mining Inc. ("Magna Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: NICU) along with its other members, joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate the Company's graduation to TSX.





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Magna Mining is a producing mining company with a strong portfolio of copper, nickel, and precious metals assets located in the world-class Sudbury mining district of Ontario, Canada. The Company's primary asset is the McCreedy West Mine, currently in production, supported by a pipeline of prospective past-producing properties including Levack, Crean Hill, Podolsky, and Shakespeare.

Magna Mining is strategically positioned to unlock long-term shareholder value through continued production, exploration upside, and near-term development opportunities across its asset base.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305775

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange