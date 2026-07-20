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WKN: 852523 | ISIN: US8425871071 | Ticker-Symbol: SOT
Tradegate
20.07.26 | 15:41
84,08 Euro
+0,94 % +0,78
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHERN COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHERN COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,0083,1818:16
83,5283,6616:07
PR Newswire
20.07.2026 17:00 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Southern Company announces quarterly dividend

ATLANTA, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today announced a regular quarterly dividend of 76 cents per share on the company's common stock, payable September 8, 2026, to shareholders of record as of August 17, 2026.

Every quarter for 79 consecutive years, Southern Company has paid a dividend to its shareholders that is equal to or greater than the previous quarter.

About Southern Company
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy solutions provider with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success, driven by nearly 30,000 employees dedicated to delivering exceptional service. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

SOURCE Southern Company

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.