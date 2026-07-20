Lenovo Foundation, David Beckham, and Street Child United Create Life-Changing Opportunity for Young Leaders at FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

Samantha Richards and Deyna Mamani Meji recognized for their leadership, resilience, and commitment to creating positive change.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / Lenovo Foundation and Street Child United (SCU) celebrated two exceptional young leaders, Samantha Richards and Deyna Mamani Meji, with the presentation of tickets to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final, recognizing their leadership, resilience and commitment to creating positive change in their communities. The special presentation took place in New York and featured Sir David Beckham, alongside Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang, Gina Qiao, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Strategy Officer at Lenovo, SCU President and Founder John Wroe and SCU Head of Sponsorship Devin Moss.

Samantha Richards and Deyna Mamani Meji with Sir David Beckham, Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang, and Gina Qiao, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Strategy Officer at Lenovo

The experience highlights Lenovo Foundation's partnership with Street Child United, an organization that uses the power of sport to ensure street-connected young people are seen, heard and able to influence the decisions that affect their lives.

Team Bolivia huddles during the Street Child World Cup 2026 in Mexico City.

As part of the partnership, Lenovo Foundation is supporting Street Child United's mission through technology access, digital skills development and funding initiatives designed to help young people develop critical skills for the future. Support includes donations of Motorola smartphones to help participants stay connected and share their stories, Lenovo PCs for SCU Young Leaders and staff, and funding for AI digital literacy training.

The two Young Leaders honored today were selected from Street Child United's Young Leaders Program, which supports former participants who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to their communities. As champions for the rights of street-connected young people, they represent the voices and experiences of their communities on national and international stages.

Youth compete during the 2026 Street Child United World Cup in Mexico City.

"At Lenovo Foundation, we believe that access to technology and education can unlock opportunity and transform lives," said Calvin J. Crosslin, Vice President, Chief Inclusion Officer and President of Lenovo Foundation. "These two young leaders represent the extraordinary potential that exists in young people everywhere when they are given the tools, support and opportunity to succeed. Through our partnership with Street Child United, we are helping equip young leaders with the skills and technology they need to tell their stories, strengthen their communities and shape their futures. It is an honor to celebrate their achievements on one of the world's biggest stages."

John Wroe, CEO of Street Child United said: "We are delighted that Lenovo Foundation are providing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to our Young Leaders. Partnerships like this are vital in helping us turn create opportunity for street-connected young people."

The recognition builds on Lenovo Foundation's broader support of Street Child United, including the donation of Lenovo PCs and Motorola smartphones and $25,000 in funding support for AI digital literacy training for SCU Young Leaders.

The partnership aligns with Lenovo Foundation's mission to provide access to technology and education for communities that need it most while demonstrating how sport has the power to enable inclusion, opportunity and social impact around the world.

By combining the global reach of sport with access to technology and digital skills, Lenovo Foundation and Street Child United are helping ensure that young people from underserved communities have the opportunity to develop as leaders, advocates and changemakers.

Read more here about Lenovo's partnership with FIFA and the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Youth compete during the 2026 Street Child United World Cup in Mexico City.

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SOURCE: Lenovo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lenovo-foundation-david-beckham-and-street-child-united-create-life-ch-1193408