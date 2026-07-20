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PR Newswire
20.07.2026 18:18 Uhr
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Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 20

20 July 2026

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

Issue of Equity

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc (the ' Company') announces that it has issued 50,000 new ordinary shares of one penny each (the ' Ordinary Shares') pursuant to its block listing facility. The Ordinary Shares will be issued at a price of 175.7 pence per Ordinary Share, a premium to the prevailing net asset value per Ordinary Share.

Following the issue of Ordinary Shares, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 41,464,329 Ordinary Shares and this is the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in the Company. This figure 41,464,329 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

LEI: 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75

For further information:

Company Secretary - JTC (UK) Limited

AWEMT.Cosec@jtcgroup.com

+44 207 409 0181

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.