ODIOT SA: Entry into exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of LAPPARRA ORFÈVRE ARGENTIER

Entry into exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of

LAPPARRA ORFÈVRE ARGENTIER

Paris, July 20, 2026 - 6:00 p.m

ODIOT S.A. (Euronext Access, FR0014010XXX - MLODT) announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire the entire share capital and voting rights of LAPPARRA ORFÈVRE ARGENTIER.

The exclusive negotiations follow the signing, on 1 July 2026, of letter of intent with the holders of 100% of the company's share capital and voting rights.

One of the last great independent French silversmithing houses

Founded in 1893, LAPPARRA has created pieces for the greatest jewellers of Place Vendôme as well as for numerous crowned heads. The last living memory of a true silversmith's atelier, the House carries on the tradition of the master silversmiths who forged France's prestige.

LAPPARRA also preserves an exceptional heritage of some 770 matrices, 2,100 moulds and more than 2,000 wooden mandrels, together with hundreds of historical archives - a collection unmatched anywhere in the world, and the very source of the House's richness.

Acquired in 2014 by Odile Casset de la Chesneraie, who has instilled renewed creativity while honouring its heritage, LAPPARRA now joins ODIOT S.A.

A strategic and value-creating combination

This acquisition is fully in line with ODIOT S.A.'s development strategy: LAPPARRA is one of the last independent high-end luxury brands in the field of fine silversmithing. The transaction will also enable ODIOT S.A. to take over a number of contracts, notably in the world of sport and competition.

Over the past five financial years, LAPPARRA has generated average annual revenue of approximately €390k and average annual net income of approximately €45k, representing an average net margin of approximately 11%.

Terms of the transaction

The consideration comprises €200k in cash together with 12,500 ODIOT S.A. shares allotted on the basis of a valuation of €40 per share.

ODIOT S.A. and LAPPARRA ORFÈVRE ARGENTIER intend to complete the acquisition by 31 October 2026 at the latest, subject to the satisfaction of the conditions precedent customary for a transaction of this nature.

Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ODIOT S.A, commented: "Through this acquisition, ODIOT S.A. adds to its portfolio a prestigious silversmithing brand whose DNA sits very close to that of Odiot, Biennais and Tétard Frères. Upon completion, production will move to the Brétigny-sur-Orge site, which will also house LAPPARRA's matrices and archives."

Odile Casset de la Chesneraie added: "This agreement provides for a long-term collaboration that places creation front and centre - and that is what pleases me most. I am delighted to continue in this vein by placing my creative work at the service of ODIOT S.A., reinterpreting the great classics and imagining more contemporary designs."

About ODIOT SA

ODIOT SA is one of the oldest and most prestigious French silversmith brands, founded in 1690. A leading figure of the 18th and 19th centuries, it was a supplier to the Royal Families as well as to Emperor Napoleon I. Renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship, the brand creates outstanding silversmith pieces in solid silver and vermeil, perpetuating a tradition of excellence passed down for more than three centuries. ODIOT SA also owns the brands Tétard Frères (1880), Biennais (1791) and Rouge Pullon (1945), further strengthening its positioning in the high-end silversmithing trades and related services. Odiot and Rouge Pullon are distinguished as Company of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant) by the French Minister of Economy.

Investor Relations: investors@odiotholding.com

Press Relations: press@odiotholding.com

ODIOT S.A - Euronext Access Ticker: MLODT www.odiotholding.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mW2bYpxtlWnJym5rkpZub5WVapqTyGXFZpOammKbaZ+dcJySxm9haZTJZnJqmWVq

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99404-20260720_pr-odiotsa-achat-lapparra-en.pdf