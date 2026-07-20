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WKN: A14X6S | ISIN: US15870P3073 | Ticker-Symbol: 2I3
Frankfurt
20.07.26 | 15:25
5,200 Euro
+6,12 % +0,300
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHAMPIONS ONCOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHAMPIONS ONCOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3505,40022:48
5,2505,45022:00
ACCESS Newswire
20.07.2026 22:38 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Champions Oncology, Inc.: Champions Oncology to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results on Monday, July 27, 2026

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR), a global leader in clinically relevant oncology research models and translational solutions, will report its financial and operational results for the quarter and year ended April 30, 2026, on Monday, July 27, 2026, after market close. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 4:30 P.M. ET (1:30 P.M. PT). To join the call dial 888-506-0062 (Domestic) or 973-528-0011 (International) and enter the access code 347142. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 (Domestic) or 919-882-2331 (International) and entering passcode: 54320, or by accessing the investors section of the company's website within 72 hours.

About Champions Oncology, Inc.

Champions Oncology is a global preclinical and clinical research services provider that offers end-to-end oncology R&D solutions and innovative data platforms to biopharma organizations. With the largest and most annotated bank of clinically relevant patient-derived xenograft (PDX) and primary hematological malignancy models, Champions delivers innovative highest-quality data through proprietary in vivo and ex vivo platforms. Through its large portfolio of cutting-edge bioanalytical platforms, groundbreaking data platform and analytics, and scientific excellence, Champions enables the advancement of preclinical and clinical oncology drug discovery and development programs worldwide. For more information, please visit www.ChampionsOncology.com.

Media Inquiries:

Gavin Cooper
Vice President, Global Marketing
gcooper@championsoncology.com

Website: https://www.championsoncology.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/championsoncology/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/champions-oncology-inc-/
Twitter: @ChampionsOncol1
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/championsoncology/

SOURCE: Champions Oncology, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/champions-oncology-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-financial-1193436

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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