Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2026) - Pool Safe Inc. (TSXV: POOL) ("Pool Safe" or the "Company") announces that Mr. David Berger has resigned as CEO and from the Company's Board of Directors, effective July 17, 2026. Mr. David Deacon has been appointed by the Board as Interim CEO.

Mr. David Deacon, Executive Chairman and now interim CEO, stated, "My fellow Board members and I would like to thank David for his contributions and dedication to the Company over the past decade. He is the founder of Pool Safe and there is no doubt the Company would not be where it is today without him. We are pleased that David has agreed to continue to work with the Company in a consulting role during the transition. His experience and industry relationships will be helpful as the Company continues to support its existing customer relationships and pursue the next stage of Pool Safe's development. We wish David the very best, both in terms of the transition with us at Pool Safe and his own future."

About Pool Safe Inc.

Pool Safe Inc. designs, develops and distributes a product known as LounGenie, which functions as a multipurpose personal poolside attendant. LounGenie by Pool Safe Inc. is designed to provide safety, convenience, and peace of mind for hotels, resorts, waterparks, and cruise ship guests. Conveniently located alongside pool or beach lounge chairs, the LounGenie is a unique way of providing vacationers with a comforting sense of security for their belongings, while offering the vendor opportunities to increase F&B sales, expedite customer service and drive revenue. For more information, please visit loungenie.com or poolsafeinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the transition of the CEO role, Mr. Berger's consulting role during the transition, the expected benefits of Mr. Berger's consulting assistance, the Company's support of existing customer relationships and the next stage of the Company's development. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties, including that the transition may not proceed as planned, that Mr. Berger's consulting assistance may be less extensive or effective than anticipated, that existing customer relationships may not be maintained or renewed as expected, and general economic, market and business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305869

Source: Pool Safe Inc.