Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2026) - U92 Energy Corp. (TSXV: UTWO) (the "Company" or "U92") announces that, in connection with the review by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") of the preliminary base shelf prospectus of the Company dated June 5, 2026, and including the documents incorporated by reference therein, the Company is issuing this news release at the request of OSC staff and in accordance with OSC Staff Notice 51-711 (Revised) - Refilings and Corrections of Errors ("SN 51-711"), regarding re-filing of certain documents that require correction or clarification and the filing of certain documents that were not previously filed on its SEDAR+ profile.

Specifically, the Company has re-filed the following documents on its SEDAR+ profile:

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as at February 28, 2026 and November 30, 2025. Re-filed in order to: (i) confirm the auditor has performed a review of the interim financial statements and thus remove the "notice to reader"; (ii) enhance the disclosure regarding the deferred consideration payable pursuant to the SPA (as defined below) in Note 6 and related notes; and (iii) enhance certain related party disclosure. Share Purchase Agreement dated June 18, 2025 and related amendments (collectively, the "SPA"). Re-filed in order to remove certain redactions, including party names that were redacted in the previously filed version of the SPA.

In addition, the Company has filed the following material agreements on its SEDAR+ profile, which had not previously been filed:

Agency Agreement dated December 1, 2025. Filed the agency agreement entered into among Canaccord Genuity Corp., the Company and U92 Corp. ("U92 PrivateCo") in connection with the previously completed offering of subscription receipts by U92 PrivateCo conducted concurrently with the Company's qualifying transaction. Asset Purchase Agreement dated May 28, 2026. Filed the agreement entered into between the Company and Beaconsfield Ventures Ltd. (the "Data Agreement"). Pursuant to the Data Agreement, the Company acquired the complete historical technical and exploration dataset relating to the Kurupung Uranium Project in Guyana, as further disclosed in the Company's press releases dated June 1, 2026 and June 19, 2026 and material change report dated June 19, 2026.

As a result of the filing of the corrective disclosure referenced above, the Company will be placed on the public Refilings and Errors List for a period of three years in accordance with SN 51-711.

Corporate Update

Following the Company's environmental application to the Guyana Environmental Protection Agency (the "EPA") in respect of its proposed phase one drill program, as announced in the Company's press release dated April 27, 2026, and subsequent correspondence with the EPA, the Company has submitted an environmental management plan as requested by the EPA. The Company has determined to proceed with completing the site infrastructure and anticipates that the phase one drill program will commence during the month of August, 2026 following receipt of the EPA's approval of the environmental management plan.

About U92 Energy Corp.:

U92 Energy Corp. is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is focused on the exploration and advancement of its high-quality, advanced-stage uranium assets in South America.

The Company's flagship Kurupung Project is situated in the Republic of Guyana, boasting over 129,723 metres of drilling and a historical Indicated mineral resource of 10.6 million pounds, and an Inferred mineral resource of 10.0 million pounds, at a cut-off grade of 0.03% (300ppm) U3O₈. The historic mineral resource occurs in four deposits where mineralization remains open along strike and down plunge. There are eight additional targets where 14,000m of prior drilling intersected significant U3O₈ grades that require further drilling for inclusion into the Company's anticipated updated mineral resource estimate.

The Company is committed to systematic exploration and disciplined capital allocation as it unlocks the full value of the Kurupung Project and positions itself as a leading uranium-focused exploration and development company in South America.

To find out more about U92 Energy Corp. (TSXV: UTWO), visit the Company's website at www.u92corp.com.

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws.

All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, and that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms.

Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather and climate conditions, equipment failures, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, decrease in the price of uranium and other metals, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

End of News Release

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Source: U92 Energy Corp.