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WKN: 853289 | ISIN: NL0000289213 | Ticker-Symbol: WER
Tradegate
20.07.26 | 20:32
19,100 Euro
+0,63 % +0,120
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,84019,38008:07
18,98019,28008:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.07.2026 07:10 Uhr
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave Half-year results 2026

  • Positive Dutch and Belgian valuations, mainly supported by higher passing rents
  • Like-for-like gross rental income growth of +4.3% in our core portfolio
  • Well protected against higher interest rates through low capex, completed refinancing and 64% daily-life exposure
  • Major steps forward in transformations of Knauf Shopping Schmiede and Cityplaza with mixed-use additions
  • € 60m in new 10-year US Private Placement (USPP) agreed; further strengthening the debt maturity profile
  • Fitch reaffirmed Wereldhave's BBB credit rating with a stable outlook
  • May AGM approved all resolutions, strengthening access to new equity
  • Forecast FY 2026 direct result per share (DRPS) confirmed at € 1.85-1.95
  • Earnings accretive capital rotation in LOI stage in the Benelux

Attachment

  • Wereldhave Press release Results H1 2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.