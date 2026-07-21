Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave Half-year results 2026

- Positive Dutch and Belgian valuations, mainly supported by higher passing rents
- Like-for-like gross rental income growth of +4.3% in our core portfolio
- Well protected against higher interest rates through low capex, completed refinancing and 64% daily-life exposure
- Major steps forward in transformations of Knauf Shopping Schmiede and Cityplaza with mixed-use additions
- € 60m in new 10-year US Private Placement (USPP) agreed; further strengthening the debt maturity profile
- Fitch reaffirmed Wereldhave's BBB credit rating with a stable outlook
- May AGM approved all resolutions, strengthening access to new equity
- Forecast FY 2026 direct result per share (DRPS) confirmed at € 1.85-1.95
- Earnings accretive capital rotation in LOI stage in the Benelux
Attachment
- Wereldhave Press release Results H1 2026
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