Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Completes First Four Drill Holes Advancing District-Scale Discovery Strategy

- Company moves beyond individual discovery to systematically validate district-scale exploration model

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to provide an update regarding the ongoing 2026 diamond drilling program at its flagship Star Project in British Columbia's notable Golden Triangle region.

Star Copper's fully funded 2026 exploration campaign continues to validate its district-scale exploration model with the initial four drill holes representing the first systematic drill testing of satellite porphyry centres surrounding the established Star Main discovery and have successfully intersected visually significant porphyry-style copper mineralization across all three priority targets at Star East, Star North and Copper Creek (see Figure 1 location map).

Figure 1-Drill Program Map showing NW Trend, untested targets, and completed holes to-date. Star Copper 2026

The current program is designed to evaluate the broader copper-gold potential of the property. Four drill holes have now been completed, with all samples submitted to ACT Labs for geochemical analysis.

Table 1 - Star Project 2026 Star East, Star North & Copper Creek Hole Collar Information:

Hole ID UTM_E UTM_N ELEV (m) AZIMUTH DIP TD (m) CC-26-002 341946 6456473 1092 45 -50 279 CC-26-003 341592 6456817 1086 220 -50 306 SN-26-002 341018 6459413 1207 105 -50 246 SE-2026-001 340858 6457758 1193 100 -60 230.6

Highlights

Drilled 4 holes totaling 1054 m of the planned fully funded 15,000 m 2026 drill program

Intersected strong porphyritic mineralization at Star East and North

Copper Creek continues to deliver visual mineralization in discovery-based drilling

Samples being shipped for assays

Company CEO, Darryl Jones advises, "Our objective in 2026 has been to move beyond a single discovery and systematically test the broader mineral endowment across the entire Star property. Intersecting visually significant porphyry-style mineralization across three distributed primary targets is an important milestone that increasingly validates our district-scale exploration model. While we await assay results, the continuity of alteration, sulphide mineralization and porphyry-style veining observed in each of these targets builds confidence that we are defining multiple mineralized centers across the property. Every hole is expanding our understanding of what we believe is an emerging copper-gold district in one of Canada's premier porphyry belts."

Star East

The inaugural drill hole at Star East, SE-26-001, intersected more than 160 metres of continuous porphyry-style copper mineralization hosted within a strongly altered intrusive. Visible chalcopyrite occurs throughout multiple mineralized intervals as disseminations, quartz-sulphide veinlets and localized sulphide clusters associated with pervasive potassic, chlorite-epidote and magnetite alteration. The strongest continuous interval was encountered between 84.6 and 88.5 metres, where up to 1% visible chalcopyrite occurs with approximately 7% pyrite in disseminated and vein-hosted sulphides. A localized semi-massive sulphide interval at 44.4 metres contains up to 25% pyrite with associated chalcopyrite and potassium feldspar alteration, suggesting localized structural upgrading within the mineralized system. The continuity of chalcopyrite mineralization throughout the hole indicates Star East hosts a large, fertile, hydrothermal system capable of supporting additional mineralization.

Star North

Drill hole SN-26-002 intersected approximately 180 metres of continuous porphyry-style copper mineralization, confirming the scale and continuity of the hydrothermal system at Star North. Visible chalcopyrite occurs throughout multiple mineralized intervals as disseminations, quartz-epidote veinlets and localized sulphide-rich breccias within a strongly potassic-altered intrusive. The strongest continuous mineralization occurs between 146.4 and 153.0 metres, while structurally controlled sulphide-rich breccias between 199.0 and 202.0 metres indicate localized upgrading of the mineralized system. The broad distribution of chalcopyrite, together with pervasive potassic alteration and well-developed quartz-sulphide stockwork veining, demonstrates that Star North has intersected another robust porphyry copper system with the potential to host stronger mineralization.

Copper Creek

Copper Creek continues to emerge as one of the Company's most compelling discovery targets.

Drill hole CC-26-002 represents the strongest visually mineralized hole completed to date, intersecting more than 200 metres of porphyry-style copper mineralization characterized by abundant chalcopyrite hosted in disseminations, stockwork veinlets and sulphide-rich breccias. The principal mineralized interval extends from 140.5 to 151.0 metres, where sustained chalcopyrite mineralization occurs within a strongly sericite-altered intrusive, while additional sulphide-rich intervals occur between 168.0 and 173.4 metres and 231.0 and 232.0 metres.

Follow-up hole CC-26-003 intersected a broad hydrothermal alteration system containing persistent chalcopyrite mineralization from approximately 88 metres to the end of the hole. Copper mineralization is closely associated with increasingly intense potassic alteration, suggesting the drill hole remained within an active porphyry system at termination and may have been vectoring toward a stronger mineralized core.

District Exploration Strategy

The first four holes of the 2026 exploration program have now confirmed porphyry-style copper mineralization at Star East, Star North and Copper Creek targets, providing further support for Star Copper's interpretation that the Star Project hosts multiple mineralized centres surrounding the established Star Main discovery. These results validate the Company's integrated exploration model, which combines induced polarization, airborne magnetics, geochemistry, structural interpretation and historical exploration to identify new porphyry centres across the property.

Assay results from the completed drill holes will be used to prioritize follow-up drilling as Star Copper continues to advance its district-scale exploration strategy. With multiple mineralized systems now confirmed across the property, the Company believes the Star Project has the potential to evolve beyond a single porphyry discovery into a significant copper-gold district within British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an independent contractor of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

~Darryl Jones~

Darryl Jones

CEO, President & Director

Star Copper Corp.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP / WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of large-scale copper-gold systems in British Columbia. The Company's flagship Star Project is located in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle and hosts multiple high-priority targets and exhibits geological characteristics consistent with significant porphyry copper deposits (watch our videos: https://starcopper.com/media/). The project hosts multiple copper-gold porphyry-style targets, including Star Main, Star North, East & West, Copper Creek and Copperline. Significant exploration including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets, diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its newly acquired Indata and Zymo projects with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com for in depth information and the ability to watch our videos at https://starcopper.com/media/, and while you are there, sign up for free news alerts at https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/, where you can follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn. Additional information regarding the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025, technical report.

Investor Relations

Star Copper Corp.

Email: info@starcopper.com

Web: https://starcopper.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exploration of the Company's flagship Star Project and the potential thereof, as well as the anticipated mineral resource estimate planned in respect of the Star Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the early-stage nature of the Star Project, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Star Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/star-copper-completes-first-four-drill-holes-advancing-district-scale-discovery-s-1193689