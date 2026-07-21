NEWS HIGHLIGHTS:

Building on their long-term relationship in the US, Expensify has leveraged Marqeta's card issuing platform to bring its expense management card offering to the UK and EU.

Expensify customers in Europe can now access the same spend management capabilities that have allowed for the rapid growth of its card offering in the US.

Marqeta's comprehensive platform provides the multinational card issuing capabilities that enable customers to scale their card programs with a single integration.

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ), the modern card issuing platform, today announced the expansion of its collaboration with Expensify, a leading spend management software platform, into the UK and EU. Expensify has leveraged Marqeta's comprehensive platform and multinational card issuing capabilities to deliver its corporate card offering to businesses across Europe, addressing significant demand for modern and automated expense solutions in the region.

"Businesses across Europe are seeking expense management tools that are simple, automated, and designed to save them time and money," said Daniel Vidal, Chief Strategy Officer at Expensify. "Through our expanded partnership with Marqeta, we're able to bring our proven corporate card capabilities to Europe, delivering the same high-quality spend management solutions our US customers rely on to businesses of any size across the region."

The extended relationship unlocks a suite of spend management capabilities for Expensify's European customers. Marqeta's platform enables Expensify to offer physical, virtual, and tokenized cards that can be tailored to their customers' needs and different use cases, such as travel, one-time vendor purchases, or departmental expenses. Expensify can set spend controls by cardholder, authorize transactions in real-time, and provide data-rich insights into spend patterns, helping to improve cashflow visibility and enable its customers to allocate budget efficiently across teams.

"Supporting Expensify's expansion into Europe reflects Marqeta's commitment to enabling businesses to deliver expense management solutions with the flexibility, configurability, and control that legacy platforms cannot provide," said Todd Pollak, Chief Revenue Officer at Marqeta. "With multinational card issuing capabilities built into our platform, we are uniquely positioned to support this type of international scale, enabling customers to enter new markets and grow their card programs while simplifying the complexities that come with global expansion."

About Marqeta

Marqeta makes it possible for companies to build and embed financial services into their branded experience-and unlock new ways to grow their business and delight users. The Marqeta platform puts businesses in control of building financial solutions, enabling them to turn real-time data into personalized, optimized solutions for everything from consumer loyalty to capital efficiency. With compliance and security built-in, Marqeta's platform has been proven at scale, processing nearly $400 billion in annual payments volume in 2025. Marqeta is certified to operate in more than 40 countries worldwide. Visit www.marqeta.com to learn more.

About Expensify

Expensify is the easiest way to do your expenses, travel, and corporate cards. Built for businesses of all sizes and trusted by 15 million members worldwide, Expensify is a top-rated app across G2, TrustRadius, Capterra, and more. Learn more at expensify.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, quotations and statements relating to changing consumer preferences; increasing consumer adoption of certain digital payment methods, products, and solutions; which payment, banking, and financial services products and solutions may succeed; technological and market trends; Marqeta's business and growth; Marqeta's products and services; and statements made by Marqeta's senior leadership. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements due to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the following: any factors creating issues with changes in domestic and international business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; and those risks and uncertainties included in the "Risk Factors" disclosed in Marqeta's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be updated from time to time in Marqeta's periodic filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov and Marqeta's website at http://investors.marqeta.com. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Marqeta as of the date hereof. Marqeta disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260721757835/en/

Contacts:

pr@marqeta.com