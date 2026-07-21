Tokmanni Group Oyj: Changes in Tokmanni Group's Executive Team: Ulrika Göransson appointed Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer and Martin Sörenhag appointed Managing Director of Dollarstore segment

Tokmanni Group Corporation Stock exchange release 21 July 2026 at 11:00 am

Ulrika Göransson has been appointed Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer of Tokmanni Group and a member of the Executive Team as of 1 September 2026. Martin Sörenhag has been appointed Managing Director of Dollarstore segment and a member of the Executive Team as of 1 November 2026. Both will report to Sampo Päällysaho, CEO of Tokmanni Group.

Ulrika Göransson appointed Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer of Tokmanni Group

Ulrika Göransson is a highly experienced commercial and transformation leader with a strong background in retail, consumer brands, marketing, strategy and business development. She currently works at OKQ8, one of Sweden's largest fuel and energy companies.

"Ulrika is a results-driven leader who combines strategic thinking with strong execution capabilities. We are building the next phase of growth for Tokmanni Group, and I am delighted to welcome Ulrika to our Executive Team. She will play an important role in shaping and executing our future strategy and supporting the development of our business," says Sampo Päällysaho, CEO of Tokmanni Group.

Martin Sörenhag appointed Managing Director of Dollarstore segment

Martin Sörenhag is an experienced retail leader with more than 25 years of experience in the Nordic retail sector. He has a strong background in leadership, business development, improving operational efficiency and driving commercial growth in an international environment. He currently serves as Managing Director, Nordic countries at Flying Tiger Copenhagen, where he is responsible for the company's operations in five countries and approximately 160 stores.

"Martin brings extensive international retail experience and strong expertise in developing commercial concepts. At Dollarstore, we have launched several initiatives to strengthen customer traffic and enhance the attractiveness of the concept. Under Martin's leadership, we can further accelerate the execution of these initiatives, strengthen common ways of working and support Dollarstore's long-term growth and improved profitability," says Päällysaho.

Timo Heimo, the current Managing Director of the Dollarstore segment, will continue in his role to ensure a controlled and seamless transition before returning to Finland by the end of the year.

The CVs of Ulrika Göransson and Martin Sörenhag are attached to this release.

For further Information, please contact

Sampo Päällysaho, CEO, puh. +358 20 728 5033, sampo.paallysaho(at)tokmanni.fi

Tokmanni Group in brief

Tokmanni Group Corporation is one of the leading variety discount retailers in the Nordics. More than 6,000 employees in Finland, Sweden and Denmark make customers' everyday life and special occasions easier by offering a versatile and up-to-date assortment of Nordic and international brand-name products and other high-quality products at prices that are always affordable. With more than 390 Tokmanni, Dollarstore, Big Dollar, Click Shoes and Shoe House stores and online stores, the Group is always close to its customers. In addition, the Tokmanni Group has had exclusive rights to sell SPAR products and operate the SPAR brand in Finland since 2025. In 2025, the Group's revenue was EUR 1,728 million and comparable EBIT amounted to EUR 85 million. Tokmanni Group Corporation's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key Media