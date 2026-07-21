Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+50% in 13 Tagen - Steht der große Ausbruch jetzt bevor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AH6M | ISIN: FI4000197934 | Ticker-Symbol: TK9
Tradegate
17.07.26 | 17:40
7,180 Euro
+1,56 % +0,110
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TOKMANNI GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOKMANNI GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,0707,13011:12
7,0707,13010:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.07.2026 10:00 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tokmanni Group Oyj: Changes in Tokmanni Group's Executive Team: Ulrika Göransson appointed Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer and Martin Sörenhag appointed Managing Director of Dollarstore segment

Tokmanni Group Corporation Stock exchange release 21 July 2026 at 11:00 am

Ulrika Göransson has been appointed Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer of Tokmanni Group and a member of the Executive Team as of 1 September 2026. Martin Sörenhag has been appointed Managing Director of Dollarstore segment and a member of the Executive Team as of 1 November 2026. Both will report to Sampo Päällysaho, CEO of Tokmanni Group.

Ulrika Göransson appointed Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer of Tokmanni Group

Ulrika Göransson is a highly experienced commercial and transformation leader with a strong background in retail, consumer brands, marketing, strategy and business development. She currently works at OKQ8, one of Sweden's largest fuel and energy companies.

"Ulrika is a results-driven leader who combines strategic thinking with strong execution capabilities. We are building the next phase of growth for Tokmanni Group, and I am delighted to welcome Ulrika to our Executive Team. She will play an important role in shaping and executing our future strategy and supporting the development of our business," says Sampo Päällysaho, CEO of Tokmanni Group.

Martin Sörenhag appointed Managing Director of Dollarstore segment

Martin Sörenhag is an experienced retail leader with more than 25 years of experience in the Nordic retail sector. He has a strong background in leadership, business development, improving operational efficiency and driving commercial growth in an international environment. He currently serves as Managing Director, Nordic countries at Flying Tiger Copenhagen, where he is responsible for the company's operations in five countries and approximately 160 stores.

"Martin brings extensive international retail experience and strong expertise in developing commercial concepts. At Dollarstore, we have launched several initiatives to strengthen customer traffic and enhance the attractiveness of the concept. Under Martin's leadership, we can further accelerate the execution of these initiatives, strengthen common ways of working and support Dollarstore's long-term growth and improved profitability," says Päällysaho.

Timo Heimo, the current Managing Director of the Dollarstore segment, will continue in his role to ensure a controlled and seamless transition before returning to Finland by the end of the year.

The CVs of Ulrika Göransson and Martin Sörenhag are attached to this release.

For further Information, please contact

Sampo Päällysaho, CEO, puh. +358 20 728 5033, sampo.paallysaho(at)tokmanni.fi

Tokmanni Group in brief

Tokmanni Group Corporation is one of the leading variety discount retailers in the Nordics. More than 6,000 employees in Finland, Sweden and Denmark make customers' everyday life and special occasions easier by offering a versatile and up-to-date assortment of Nordic and international brand-name products and other high-quality products at prices that are always affordable. With more than 390 Tokmanni, Dollarstore, Big Dollar, Click Shoes and Shoe House stores and online stores, the Group is always close to its customers. In addition, the Tokmanni Group has had exclusive rights to sell SPAR products and operate the SPAR brand in Finland since 2025. In 2025, the Group's revenue was EUR 1,728 million and comparable EBIT amounted to EUR 85 million. Tokmanni Group Corporation's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki
Key Media


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.