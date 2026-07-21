Valmet Oyj: Valmet to deliver wood handling line to The Price Companies to secure reliable, high-quality wood chip supply

Valmet Oyj's press release on July 21, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will deliver a new wood handling line to The Price Companies in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, USA. The investment will increase chipping capacity and support an efficient wood chip supply for pulp and paperboard operations.

"At The Price Companies, providing our customers with a reliable supply of high-quality wood chips is everything to us. Partnering with Valmet once again ensures our new facility is equipped with world-class technology that maximizes consistency and minimizes wood loss, allowing us to remain a trusted partner for our customers," says Dick Carmical, CEO, The Price Companies.

"Valmet has a long-term partnership with The Price Companies, the largest independent wood yard operator in North America. This order reflects the trust built through successful past deliveries. With our proven wood handling technology and strong local service organization, we are well positioned to support the customer throughout the woodyard lifecycle and help ensure an efficient and reliable wood chip supply," says Tiago Silveira, Senior Sales Manager, Service, North America, Pulp, Energy and Circularity, Valmet.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received for the second quarter of 2026. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The new line is expected to start up in November 2028.

Reliable wood handling for consistent chip quality

Valmet's delivery scope covers a comprehensive solution for efficient handling of tree-length logs of both softwood and hardwood, from log infeed to high-quality chips. The new debarking and chipping line is designed for a capacity of 475 tonnes of roundwood per hour. It features a powered infeed conveyor, a trunnion-design debarking drum, a Valmet Disc Chipper Carthage, and belt conveyors. The line is designed for reliable operation, delivering consistent chip quality with low wood losses.

About The Price Companies

The Price Companies is one of North America's leading providers of sustainable services in the pulp and paper industry and in agriculture. With decades of experience and a strong commitment to sustainability, Price processes nearly 30 million tons of wood and saves over 10 billion gallons of water annually across multiple sites, providing high-quality wood chips and fiber solutions to the pulp and paper industry.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

Further information:

Tiago Silveira, Senior Sales Manager, Sales and Service, North America, Pulp, Energy and Circularity business area, Valmet, tel. +1 938 832 5330

Juha-Matti Liukkonen, Senior Manager, Wood handling, Pulp, Energy and Circularity business area, Valmet, tel. +358 400 776 597

Valmet is a global technology leader in serving process industries. We work with our customers throughout the lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services, as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of 18,500 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2025, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.2 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

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