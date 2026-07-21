Zoom Communications, Inc.: Zoom appoints Carlos Quaderi as Head of APAC to drive next phase of AI-powered growth

SINGAPORE, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced the appointment of Carlos Quaderi as Head of Asia Pacific (APAC), effective 1 August 2026, underscoring the company's continued investment in APAC as a strategic growth region.

His appointment comes as organisations across APAC look beyond standalone productivity tools to AI-powered systems that reduce complexity, connect workflows and help teams move more quickly from conversations to completion.

Reporting directly to Graeme Geddes, Zoom's Chief Sales and Growth Officer, Quaderi will lead Zoom's go-to-market strategy across APAC: Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), Asia, India and Korea, excluding Japan.



Quaderi previously served as Zoom's Head of Asia where he drove regional strategy, sales execution and go-to-market initiatives for Southeast Asia, Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan, he will now oversee the broader APAC region, working closely with regional teams and global leadership to advance the company's strategic priorities, with a focus on the customer experience (CX) business, small and medium-sized business (SMB) segment, and channel expansion.

A seasoned industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience, he previously held senior leadership roles at Workday, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, where he led go-to-market strategy and enterprise growth across Asia Pacific and Japan. Quaderi will remain based in Singapore, and will continue overseeing Zoom's Asia business through the transition.

"APAC is a critical growth region, and our continued investment reflects the opportunities we see across enterprise & SMB segments, CX business, and our partner ecosystem," said Geddes. "Carlos has been instrumental in building our momentum, and expanding his leadership is a natural next step. His deep understanding of the region, customer focus and track record will help more organisations embrace Zoom's AI capabilities in ways that improve productivity, strengthen customer relationships and accelerate business growth."

"Across APAC, teams are moving faster than ever, and they need technology that keeps pace without losing the human element and momentum," said Quaderi. "I'm excited to work alongside our customers and partners in the region to help them unlock new possibilities with Zoom's AI-powered system of action and open ecosystem, connecting conversations, people and workflows so they can move faster from ideas to impact and achieve meaningful business outcomes."

Zoom continues to invest across the APAC region, expanding its partner ecosystem and opening a new Singapore office. By integrating with existing business applications, the company's open platform ecosystem helps organizations improve collaboration, deepen human connections, and elevate customer experiences with signature simplicity and reliability.



About Zoom

Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) is a system of action for modern work, turning live collaboration into completed results. From entrepreneurs to global enterprises, customers choose Zoom to seamlessly collaborate, communicate, and drive outcomes across meetings, phone, contact center, and more - all with the built-in assistance of Zoom AI. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, visit zoom.com

Zoom Public Relations

Hayley Yap

press@zoom.us