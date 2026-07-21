Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) (the "Company" or "Blackrock") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Global Frontier Advisors LP ("GFA"), a Washington, D.C. based strategic advisory firm whose partners include former senior U.S. military officers, diplomats, and international business executives, in the pursuit of federal and state support, non-dilutive capital, and tax incentives programs that have followed silver's November 2025 designation as a U.S. critical mineral.

Under the engagement, GFA will support Blackrock in identifying and pursuing non-dilutive government funding, procurement, and financing pathways for which its 100%-owned Tonopah West silver-gold project ("Tonopah West"), located in the Walker Lane trend of west-central Nevada, may be eligible. As an emerging developer of a high-grade domestic primary silver asset, Blackrock is positioning Tonopah West as a strategically significant contributor to a secure, U.S.-based silver supply chain.

Tonopah West is one of the highest-grade undeveloped primary silver projects of size in the world1. Blackrock believes the project has the potential to increase domestic U.S. silver production by approximately 10% throughout its 11-year mine life2, delivering a consistent, meaningful contribution to domestic supply from a rare long-life primary silver asset. The Company anticipates breaking ground on underground development in 2027, with an aim to commence test mining and a large-scale bulk sample in 2028. Situated directly adjacent to the town of Tonopah, the historic "Queen of the Silver Camps," with U.S. Highway 95 crossing the property, Tonopah West benefits from established infrastructure, a skilled regional workforce, private land tenure, and one of the world's most stable and mining-supportive jurisdictions.

Andrew Pollard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blackrock, commented: "Silver is a critical input to solar energy, defense systems and the technologies driving America's industrial future, and yet the United States still imports the majority of what it consumes. Tonopah West is exactly the kind of high-grade, domestic project that can help close that gap. We're leaving no stone unturned in pursuing the federal and state support available to us, giving us the potential to move faster and more efficiently to bring Tonopah West online and start delivering benefits for all of our stakeholders. Engaging Global Frontier Advisors is central to that effort, giving us the ability to navigate D.C with credibility that resonates within the national security, energy and development-finance communities."

Commenting on behalf of GFA, Lt. Gen. David Bellon, USMC (Ret.), Managing Partner of Global Frontier Advisors, said: "The United States holds no silver in strategic reserve and produces a fraction of what it consumes, with much of the balance imported from abroad. In recognizing this vulnerability and designating silver a critical mineral, Washington took a crucial first step toward supply-chain resilience - but what matters now is acting on it. Tonopah West is that opportunity. A high-grade domestic source of this scale has the potential to lift U.S. silver production by roughly ten percent and meaningfully reduce our reliance on foreign imports. We're excited to work alongside the Blackrock team to align Tonopah West with the federal and state programs built for precisely this moment."

Through the GFA engagement, Blackrock intends to pursue funding and procurement pathways for which Tonopah West may be eligible. These could potentially include programs administered under the Defense Production Act and those available through the U.S. Department of Energy, the Export-Import Bank of the United States, and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, among others, as well as state-level incentives and tax credits available in Nevada.

About Tonopah West

Tonopah West is Blackrock's flagship, 100%-owned silver-gold project, located in Nye and Esmeralda Counties in west-central Nevada. The Tonopah West Technical Report3 (as defined below) outlines an average annual production profile of approximately 7.1 million silver-equivalent4 ounces per year at an all-in sustaining cost of USD $17.44 per silver-equivalent ounce over an 11.2-year mine life. The resource area lies within patented mining claims and fee lands, adjacent to existing infrastructure and highway access.

Qualified Persons

Blackrock's exploration activities at Tonopah West are conducted and supervised by Mr. William Howald, Executive Chairman of Blackrock. Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) is an American-focused emerging primary silver developer systematically advancing the high-grade Tonopah West project in west-central Nevada, a jurisdiction consistently ranked among the top mining regions globally. The Company is focused on unlocking the value of one of the highest-grade undeveloped silver projects in the industry and delivering a secure, domestic source of a metal critical to the U.S. energy and defense supply chains.

About Global Frontier Advisors LP

Global Frontier Advisors L.P. is a Washington, D.C.-based strategic advisory firm helping corporations and investors execute with confidence in some of the world's most complex environments. The firm is led by two former three-star U.S. Marine Corps generals, the former U.S. Ambassador to Venezuela, and international business executives. GFA leverages decades of experience at the highest levels of government, national security, and industry to provide clients a strategic advantage when navigating unique challenges and seizing opportunities in frontier markets. For more information, visit www.globalfrontieradvisors.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: the Company's strategic plans; the anticipated benefits of the GFA engagement; the Company's potential eligibility for, or pursuit of, non-dilutive government funding, procurement, and financing pathways; the results of the PEA; the economic potential and merits of Tonopah West; the belief that Tonopah West has the potential to increase domestic U.S. silver production, delivering a consistent, meaningful contribution to domestic supply from a rare long-life primary silver asset; the anticipated timing of development at Tonopah West, including the intention to break ground on underground development in 2027, with an aim to commence test mining and a large-scale bulk sample in 2028; the belief that silver is a critical input to solar energy, defense systems and the technologies driving America's industrial future; the PEA representing a viable development option for Tonopah West; and estimates with respect to all-in sustaining costs, average annual productions and other metrics.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; the availability and outcome of government programs (which are discretionary and for which no application has been made, award received, or commitment obtained); tonnage to be mined and processed; grades and recoveries; prices for silver and gold remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; reclamation estimates; reliability of the mineral resource estimate and the PEA and the assumptions upon which they were based; future operating costs; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled production; performance of available laboratory and other related services; availability of funds; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: fluctuations in silver and gold prices; fluctuations in prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); fluctuations in currency markets; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers, refiners and other parties with whom the Company does business; inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks and hazards; employee relations; relationships with, and claims by, local communities and indigenous populations; the ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; changes in laws, regulations and government practices in the jurisdictions where the Company operates; changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and political, legal or economic developments, including legal restrictions relating to mining and risks relating to expropriation; increased competition in the mining industry for equipment and qualified personnel; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 S&P Global Mining Intelligence, Company Reports

2 Silver Institute 2025 World Silver Survey: 2024 US domestic silver production of 36.2M ounces Ag

3 Technical information relating to Tonopah West is based on and derived from the National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report prepared for Blackrock entitled "Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment of Mineral Resource Estimate - Tonopah West Silver-Gold Project, Nye and Esmeralda Counties, Nevada, USA" (the "Tonopah West Technical Report") effective March 25, 2026 and dated May 12, 2026, which includes an updated preliminary economic assessment on Tonopah West with an effective date of March 25, 2026 (the "PEA") and an updated mineral resource estimate on Tonopah West with an effective date of January 4, 2026, available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the results of the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

4 Silver equivalency is calculated using the following methodology: For non-Victor areas, the silver equivalent (AgEq) grade ratio used is 108:1 based on silver and gold prices of US$35/ounce and US$3,500/ounce, respectively, and recoveries for silver and gold of 88% and 95%, respectively. For the Victor area, the AgEq grade ratio used is 102:1 based on silver and gold prices of US$35/ounce and US$3,500/ounce, respectively, and recoveries for silver and gold of 96% and 98%, respectively. AgEq Factor= (Ag Price / Au Price) x (Ag Rec / Au Rec); g AgEq/t = g Ag/t + (g Au/t / AgEq Factor).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305862

Source: Blackrock Silver Corp.