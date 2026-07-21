Funding to accelerate agentic-ready simulationto enable semiconductor engineers to verify complex analog circuits with 100x verification coverage

Mach42, an AI-driven company developing technology to accelerate analog circuit simulation for semiconductor design, has closed a £7m pre-series A funding round.

The round was led by IP Group plc, the most active UK based-early-stage science and technology investor, alongside existing investors BGF and Foresight Group. The funding will enable Mach42 to scale its engineering and business development teams and accelerate commercial adoption.

Demand for ever more powerful and efficient chips is increasing the complexity of semiconductor design, creating a need for faster and more accurate verification tools. One of the main pressure points is in analog circuit verification where the current approaches massively lag the market need: enhanced testing allows engineers to determine whether circuits will perform accurately and reliably before they are manufactured saving both time and money.

Mach42 uses advanced machine learning to create high-accuracy models that help engineering teams reduce development time, lower computational costs and integrate faster simulation into existing electronic design automation workflows. The company is initially focused on power management devices, where efficient simulation can improve design quality and reduce design cycle times which result in millions of dollars of cost savings. However, the wider analog chip market is widely estimated to be around $100bn and operates across multiple device classes which could also benefit from Mach42's world-leading technology.

Dr Lee Thornton, Partner, Deeptech, IP Group plc, commented: "More complex semiconductor designs are putting real pressure on engineering teams to shorten development cycles without compromising accuracy. Mach42 is addressing that challenge in analog circuit verification, an area where better tools can have a clear impact on productivity and speed to market. This is the epitome of the Group's business model with IP Group following on with balance sheet capital from Parkwalk's early support of the business. We're delighted to lead this round as Mach42 accelerates commercial adoption."

Tim Haynes, Chair of Mach42, said: "The EDA industry has very high expectations of tool performance, having relied on highly accurate simulation for decades. Mach42 makes new agentic approaches to analog chip design viable. Over the next two years we expect the EDA industry to see a surge in compute demand as agentic design flows take hold. Our tools work hand in hand with SPICE simulators, dramatically reducing design cycle times and improving IC design quality. We are successfully demonstrating our modelling capability on very large power management devices, and power management is our focus going forward."

Paul Neil, COO of Mach42, said: "Mach42 has demonstrated that we can model highly complex non-linear systems with remarkable accuracy and flexibility. This is not a simple problem to solve and requires multiple disciplines working together at the leading edge of machine learning research. We thank our investors and partners for their continued support at a pivotal stage of the company's development. It enables us to expand access to our platform and push forward our mission to make fast, physics-accurate circuit simulation a reality for engineering teams worldwide."

Notes to Editors

About Mach42

Mach42 is delivering a modern solution to accelerate analog and mixed-signal verification, leveraging advanced machine learning and AI to simplify, automate, and speed up complex verification tasks.

Our proprietary technology enables the creation of high-accuracy surrogate models from minimal data, dramatically reducing development and computational costs. These models can be automatically exported in Verilog-A, System Verilog, and C/C++ formats, enabling seamless integration with industry-standard simulators.

For more information, please visit our website at https://mach42.ai/

About IP Group

IP Group accelerates the impact of science for a better future. As the most active UK based, early stage science and technology investor, we develop and support some of the world's most exciting businesses in healthtech, deeptech and cleantech. Including through Parkwalk, the UK's largest growth EIS fund manager, we back world-changing innovation emerging in leading universities and research institutions. Our specialist investment team combines sector expertise with an international approach. Together we have a strong track record of success, having backed high-profile companies including Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, Hinge Health, Featurespace, First Light Fusion, Hysata, and Oxa. IP Group is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the code IPO.

For more information, please visit our website at www.ipgroupplc.com.

About Parkwalk

Parkwalk is the UK's most active investor in university spinouts, backing transformative technologies developed by the country's leading universities and research organisations. Parkwalk focuses on investing in companies addressing real-world challenges with IP-protected innovations across a broad range of sectors, including life sciences, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, advanced materials, genomics, cleantech, future mobility, medtech, and big data.

As the leading growth EIS fund manager, with £400 million in assets under management, Parkwalk has invested in over 200 companies through its Parkwalk Opportunities and Knowledge Intensive EIS Funds, as well as through enterprise and innovation funds managed for the Universities of Cambridge, Oxford, Bristol, and Imperial College. In 2025, Parkwalk introduced the Northern Universities Venture Fund, targeting opportunities emerging from the Universities of Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, and Sheffield.

In partnership with our parent company, IP Group, we are dedicated to unlocking the potential of UK university research, supporting businesses throughout their journey from spinout to scale-up and from laboratory to market.

For more information please go to: parkwalk.vc

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260721370088/en/

Contacts:

Mach42

Martha Leigh

martha.leigh@mach42.ai

IP Group

Liz Vaughan-Adams, Communications

+44(0)20 7444 0062 +44(0)79 7985 3802

Portland

Pauline Guénot

portland-ipgroup@portland-communications.com

+44 (0)73 7906 8832