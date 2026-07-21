iFabric Corp: iFabric & GermstopSQ Advancing New Hard Surface Antimicrobial

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / iFabric Corp. ("iFabric") (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA"), has signed an agreement with GermstopSQ Inc. ("Germstop") to formulate, manufacture, and commercialize new durable, active antimicrobial hard-surface coating technology.

The coating will integrate PROTX2 and is being developed as a first-of-its-kind durable antimicrobial coating for use across a broad range of hard and frequently-touched surfaces. This platform technology is intended to deliver long-lasting antimicrobial performance on treated surfaces. This creates a new category of active surface protection to complement existing cleaning and disinfection protocols in industrial, institutional, and consumer environments.

Under the agreement, Germstop will support the final formulation and manufacturing of the coating technology, while IFTNA will lead branding, commercialization, distribution, sublicensing, and market development. The parties' initial focus is across Canada and the United States, with a pathway to pursue broader global expansion.

This represents an expansion of IFTNA's antimicrobial technology platform beyond textiles and into the hard-surface environments people interact with every day," said Giancarlo Beevis, President & CEO of IFTNA. "From hospitals and long-term care facilities to hotels, classrooms, public transportation, airports, offices, gyms, and retail spaces, we believe the need and opportunity for a durable, active antimicrobial coating is massive."

iFabric and IFTNA believe this new technology has the potential to address a large and untapped opportunity in antimicrobial protection: the ability to deliver durable antimicrobial performance to the surfaces most frequently touched in shared public and private environments

"What makes this opportunity so exciting is its breadth," continued Mr. Beevis. "IFTNA has already built a strong reputation for clinically validated antimicrobial and protective textile technologies. We now have the potential to bring that same innovation mindset to virtually every hard-surface category where durability, cleanliness, and public confidence matter."

As part of the development plan, the parties expect the technology to undergo efficacy testing using recognized surface-oriented microbial environmental monitoring test methods, with the objective of establishing durable residual antimicrobial claims and pursuing applicable regulatory pathways in the United States, Canada, and other jurisdictions as required.

"This partnership with Germstop gives us a clear formulation and manufacturing pathway to accelerate new products toward commercialization," added Mr. Beevis. "We believe the demand for active, durable antimicrobial coatings is only beginning. The market is looking for technologies that do more than provide momentary surface sterilization, and our goal is to deliver a coating platform that can become a new standard for long-lasting surface protection."

A durable antimicrobial surface coating supports iFabric's strategy of extending its proprietary performance technologies into high-value categories where antimicrobial, protective, and functional innovation can create meaningful differentiation for end-users.

About iFabric Corp.

iFabric Corp. (TSX: IFA; OTCQX: IFABF) develops, licenses, and commercializes innovative performance technologies for textiles, apparel, and surface applications. Through its Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) division, iFabric partners with global brands, retailers, institutions, and manufacturers to deliver enhanced functionality-ranging from antimicrobial technologies to moisture management, PFAS-free water repellency, and surface-protection solutions-across diverse end uses. For more information, visit iFabric's website.

About IFTNA

Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of iFabric Corp., engineers and supplies proprietary chemistries-including PROTX2, ecoPEL, DryTX, and related antimicrobial and protective technologies-and provides end-to-end program capabilities spanning technology integration, product development, branding support, regulatory coordination, and manufacturing execution across consumer, medical, institutional, industrial, and OEM markets.

About PROTX2 Based Active Coating

The PROTX2 based hard-surface coating technology is being engineered to provide durable, active antimicrobial performance and to complement routine cleaning and disinfection practices across healthcare, hospitality, education, transportation, institutional, commercial, OEM, and consumer environments.

About GermstopSQ Inc.

GermstopSQ Inc. is a Toronto-based development and manufacturing company with expertise in the field of long-lasting surface disinfectants. It is partnering with IFTNA on the formulation and manufacture of durable antimicrobial hard-coating technology. Germstop will support the advancement of PROTX2 ACTIV Armour through formulation, manufacturing, testing, and commercialization readiness.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the development, formulation, testing, regulatory pathway, commercialization, market opportunity, anticipated performance attributes, potential applications, future distribution, and expected adoption of a PROTX2 hard surface coating and related products. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including regulatory requirements, testing outcomes, market acceptance, manufacturing timelines, customer adoption, supply chain factors, and other risks described in iFabric public filings. iFabric undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Hylton Karon, President & CEO

Tel: 647.297.9815

Email: hyltonk@ifabriccorp.com

Giancarlo Beevis, COO

Tel: 647.225.4426

Email: gc@ifabriccorp.com

Hilton Price, CFO

Tel: 647.465.6161

Email: hilton.price@rogers.com

Website: iFabric Corp.

www.ifabriccorp.com

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE: iFabric Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ifabric-and-germstopsq-advancing-new-hard-surface-antimicrobial-1193331