Tuya Smart Accelerates Physical AI Commercialization with Strategic Investment in Robopoet

HANGZHOU, China, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA, HKEX: 2391), a leading global AI cloud platform service provider, made a strategic investment in Robopoet's recently closed RMB 100 million pre-A financing round. The round also drew participation from existing backers Sequoia China and GSR Ventures, along with two other new investors. Tuya's investment signals its accelerating push to close the commercialization loop for physical AI.

Behind the Investment: From AI Development to Global Expansion

Tuya's strategic investment comes as Robopoet's debut product Fuzozo has achieved cumulative domestic sales approaching 300,000 units as of June 2026. The two companies' partnership dates to 2025, when Tuya began providing the underlying global AI cloud platform that helped transform this compact, plush, eye-blinking AI emotional companion into a market sensation.

"2026 marks the critical window for AI hardware to be commercialized at scale. Market-validated, AI-native hardware is entering a phase of explosive growth," said Alex Yang, Co-founder, COO and CFO of Tuya Smart.

The strategic rationale goes beyond a bet on a single product category. It reflects a broader vision for AI hardware commercialization. As AI advances from models to real-world applications, AI hardware is emerging as a key bridge connecting the technology with consumers. From AI robots and toys to smart home devices, intelligent products are evolving into proactive AI companions. Through its AI+IoT ecosystem, Tuya will continue to drive the convergence of AI and the physical world.

Strong Market Validation of AI Toy Solutions

During the 618 Shopping Festival, China's largest mid-year online shopping event, Tuya's empowerment model proved its effectiveness at scale: Fuzozo sold 40,000 units, ranking first in Tmall's AI toy category, while other Tuya-empowered AI Toy products collectively demonstrated ecosystem-wide momentum: Walulu sold 8,000 units; AOOMII Smart AI Companion Robot, AI Scruffy Cat and Wozzi each reached approximately 5,000 units in sales; and Famue landed on JD.com's Smart Robot Gold List.

Despite their diverse forms and purposes, these products share a common foundation: Tuya provided critical support in either product innovation or market expansion. On the R&D side, Tuya AI Development Platform helped products rapidly navigate the journey from concept to mass production. On the market side, Tuya opened its localized operational resources and channel access capabilities, paving the way for brands like Fuzozo to enter the global market.

The breakout of these AI hardware products not only confirms that AI hardware is entering the public's daily life but also validates the maturity and replicability of the AI hardware empowerment model.

Empowering Physical AI Innovation with Full-Stack AI Capability

Underpinning this push is a comprehensive full-stack AI toolkit designed to lower barriers for hardware developers. Tuya has deployed a suite of proprietary technologies including the Personal Voice Activity Detection (PVAD) model, Physical AI Foundation V2.8, WukongAI 3.0, T-RTC real-time communication network, Physical Action Model, and OmniMem V2.0 long-term memory system.

Looking ahead, Tuya will continue to open its global AI cloud platform capabilities and overseas resources to support AI hardware innovators and the emerging "One Person Company" model. Through strategic investments such as Robopoet, Tuya aims to build a new growth model centered on AI platform empowerment, ecosystem collaboration, and global commercialization of AI hardware innovations.

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