Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - Ionik Corporation (TSXV: INIK) (OTCQB: INIKF) (the "Company" or "Ionik"), a data and technology-driven marketing and advertising solutions company, today announced an organizational alignment that simplifies its corporate leadership and operating structure following completion of the Company's US$100 million credit facilities and comprehensive debt reorganization announced on June 23, 2026. The alignment reflects Ionik's evolution from building scale through acquisitions to operating as an integrated marketing platform organized around its two established market-facing brands, SHIFT44 and Q1Media.

Since 2022, Ionik has completed a series of strategic acquisitions to add complementary capabilities spanning customer acquisition, performance marketing, first-party data, media activation and omnichannel campaign execution. These capabilities have now been substantially integrated into two operating groups, providing a clearer go-to-market structure, greater accountability and a stronger foundation for operating leverage.

Operating Brand Alignment

Going forward:

The Company's Marketing Optimization operations will operate under the SHIFT44 brand.

The Company's Media Activation operations will operate under the Q1Media brand.

Each brand will continue serving its existing customers while leveraging shared technology, proprietary first-party data and AI-enabled capabilities across Ionik's platform.

Leadership Alignment

Ionik is also simplifying its corporate leadership structure:

Jeff Collins will transition from his current dual role as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer to a dedicated Chief Financial Officer role. Operating responsibilities previously overseen through the corporate COO function will be assumed by the respective leadership teams of SHIFT44 and Q1Media, allowing Mr. Collins to focus on financial strategy, capital allocation, debt management, financial reporting and long-term value creation.

Kevin Ferrell will transition from his role as President to a strategic advisory role with the Company, supporting management on key initiatives and long-term growth opportunities. Day-to-day executive oversight of the operating businesses will reside with the leadership teams of SHIFT44 and Q1Media.

Veronica Colquhoun has resigned from the Company, including her roles as Legal Counsel and Corporate Secretary. The Board thanks Ms. Colquhoun for her service and contributions and wishes her continued success. Ted Hastings, Chief Executive Officer, has assumed the role of Corporate Secretary.

The Company expects the streamlined structure to reduce corporate complexity, sharpen accountability and support continued investment in platform integration, proprietary first-party data and AI-enabled marketing capabilities.

"Over the past several years, we have assembled complementary capabilities and made significant progress integrating them into a unified platform," said Ted Hastings, Chief Executive Officer of Ionik. "With our refinancing complete and our operating brands established, this is the right time to simplify how we are organized and place greater accountability within SHIFT44 and Q1Media. This structure is designed to focus resources on execution, product development and customer outcomes while positioning Ionik for disciplined long-term growth."

About Ionik

Ionik is a technology-driven marketing platform powered by proprietary first-party data and AI, enabling scalable customer acquisition, media activation and monetization through its SHIFT44 and Q1Media operating brands.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the expected benefits of the Company's organizational alignment; the anticipated effects of the alignment on operating efficiency, accountability, execution and growth; the continued integration of the Company's businesses and technology; continued investment in platform integration, first-party data and AI-enabled capabilities; and the Company's ability to execute its strategic priorities and create long-term value.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions, including assumptions regarding the successful implementation of the organizational changes, continuity of customer relationships and service delivery, retention and performance of key personnel, the availability of sufficient financial and operating resources, and general economic and market conditions.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the risk that the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of the organizational alignment; potential disruption to operations, customer relationships or employee retention; integration and execution risks; competitive pressures; the Company's ability to comply with its financing obligations; and the risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise it, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305865

Source: Ionik Corporation