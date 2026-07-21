Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results

Net interest income expansion, strong commercial loan growth, and sustained strength in asset quality metrics and capital levels highlight the quarter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $25.9 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026, compared with net income of $22.6 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025. Net income during the first six months of 2026 totaled $48.6 million, or $2.82 per diluted share, compared with net income of $42.2 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, during the first six months of 2025. Excluding non-recurring costs associated with the acquisition of Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation and the previously announced core and digital banking system conversion (a non-GAAP measurement), adjusted net income was $26.4 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026, and $51.7 million, or $2.99 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2026. Using these non-GAAP measures, adjusted earnings per diluted share increased $0.14, or 10 percent, in the second quarter of 2026, and $0.39, or 15 percent, in the first six months of 2026, compared to the respective 2025 periods.
"We are very pleased to report another quarter of strong financial performance as we continue to successfully navigate our way through the extended and ongoing period of uncertain global economic conditions and heightened geopolitical concerns," said Ray Reitsma, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. "Our robust operating results were driven by increased net interest income, reflecting strong commercial loan growth and a higher net interest margin, a negative provision for credit losses, a significant increase in treasury management fees, a reduction in wholesale funds, and continuing strength in asset quality metrics. As evidenced by the ongoing expansion of local deposits, we remain committed to funding earning asset growth with local deposit generation."
Second quarter highlights include:
- Return on average assets of 1.5 percent and return on average equity of 14.0 percent
- Tangible book value per common share of $38.42 as of June 30, 2026, up 9 percent (annualized) and over 7 percent since December 31, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively
- Net revenue growth of nearly 13 percent compared to the prior-year second quarter, including net interest income expansion of nearly 16 percent
- Improved net interest margin, largely reflecting lower cost of funds, commercial loan growth, and continued upward repricing of matured fixed-rate loans and securities
- Noteworthy increases in treasury management fees and payroll services fees of approximately 29 percent and 9 percent, respectively
- Continued strength in commercial loan pipeline
- Ongoing low level of nonperforming assets and nominal past due loans and loan charge-offs
- Significant reduction in loan-to-deposit ratio from approximately 100 percent as of June 30, 2025, to approximately 93 percent as of June 30, 2026, primarily reflecting strong local deposit generation and the onboarding of Eastern Michigan Bank's deposit portfolio
- Notable decreases in brokered deposits of $110 million during the first six months of 2026, and $179 million during the twelve months ended June 30, 2026, leaving a balance of only $20.1 million that is scheduled to mature in late 2026
- Robust tangible and regulatory capital positions
Operating Results
Net revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was $68.8 million during the second quarter of 2026, up $7.8 million, or 12.8 percent, from $61.0 million during the prior-year second quarter. Net interest income during the current-year second quarter was $57.3 million, up $7.8 million, or 15.7 percent, from $49.5 million during the respective 2025 period mainly due to growth in earning assets and a higher net interest margin. Eastern Michigan Bank's net interest income totaled $5.9 million during the second quarter of 2026. Noninterest income totaled $11.5 million during the second quarter of 2026, virtually unchanged from the level recorded during the second quarter of 2025; increases in treasury management fees, bank owned life insurance income, and payroll services fees were offset by reductions in interest rate swap and mortgage banking income. Eastern Michigan Bank generated $0.6 million in noninterest income during the second quarter of 2026, primarily consisting of deposit service charges.
The net interest margin was 3.59 percent in the second quarter of 2026, up from 3.48 percent in the prior-year second quarter. The yield on average earning assets was 5.42 percent during the current-year second quarter, a decline from 5.75 percent during the respective 2025 period. The decreased yield largely stemmed from a lower yield on loans and a change in earning asset mix, which more than offset an improved yield on securities resulting from the reinvestment of relatively low-yielding bonds and portfolio expansion activities, along with the positive impact resulting from the addition of Eastern Michigan Bank's securities portfolio. The yield on loans was 6.01 percent during the second quarter of 2026, down from 6.29 percent during the second quarter of 2025, mainly due to reduced interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans resulting from the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") lowering the targeted federal funds rate. The FOMC decreased the targeted federal funds rate by 25 basis points in each of September, October, and December of 2025, during which time average variable-rate commercial loans represented approximately 77 percent of average total commercial loans. Reflecting a strategic initiative to lower the loan-to-deposit ratio and the impact of Eastern Michigan Bank's liquid balance sheet, relatively higher-yielding loans represented a decreased percentage of earning assets and relatively lower-yielding securities accounted for an increased percentage of earning assets in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2025. The yield on securities equaled 3.36 percent during the second quarter of 2026, up from 2.82 percent during the prior-year second quarter. The yield on other interest-earning assets, primarily consisting of funds on deposit with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, declined from 4.91 percent during the second quarter of 2025 to 4.04 percent during the respective 2026 period, reflecting the decreased interest rate environment.
During the second quarter of 2026, the cost of funds was 1.83 percent, down from 2.27 percent during the second quarter of 2025, mainly due to lower rates paid on money market accounts and time deposits, reflecting the decreased interest rate environment. An increase in low-cost deposit products as a percentage of total funding sources, primarily stemming from the addition of Eastern Michigan Bank's deposit base, and a reduction in brokered deposits also contributed to the reduced cost of funds. The latter reflects a strategy to refine the deposit base whereby the reliance on the brokered deposit market and other higher-priced deposit-only relationships is reduced.
Mercantile recorded provisions for credit losses of negative $1.8 million and positive $1.6 million during the second quarters of 2026 and 2025, respectively. The negative provision expense recorded during the current-year second quarter mainly reflected the elimination of a $2.7 million specific allocation associated with the resolution of a nonperforming commercial construction loan, which was partially offset by changes in the economic forecast, allocations necessitated by net loan growth, and an increase in qualitative factor allocations. The recording of net loan recoveries and sustained strength in loan quality metrics during both periods positively impacted necessary provision levels.
Noninterest income totaled $11.5 million during the second quarter of 2026, up slightly from the level recorded during the prior-year second quarter. Growth in treasury management fees, bank owned life insurance income, and payroll services fees was offset by lower levels of interest rate swap and mortgage banking income. The increases in treasury management and payroll services fees largely resulted from new commercial customer acquisitions and customers' expanded use of products and services, as well as a modified fee schedule. The reduction in interest rate swap income primarily reflected a lower volume of new swap transactions, while the decrease in mortgage banking income mainly resulted from accelerated mortgage servicing rights amortization resulting from an increased level of payoffs, a change in the quarter-end fair value of commitments to originate salable residential mortgage loans and a lower percentage of loans originated with the intent to sell.
Noninterest expense totaled $39.4 million during the second quarter of 2026, compared to $33.4 million during the second quarter of 2025. Excluding non-recurring costs aggregating $0.5 million related to the core and digital banking system conversion and $0.1 million associated with the acquisition of Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation, noninterest expense increased $5.4 million during the current-year second quarter compared to the respective 2025 period. Eastern Michigan Bank's noninterest expense totaled $4.0 million during the second quarter of 2026, including salary and benefit costs of $1.8 million and core deposit intangible asset amortization of $0.9 million. The remaining increase in noninterest expense largely reflected higher salary and benefit costs, along with cost inflation and an expanded balance sheet and branch network. A $1.4 million decrease in allocations to the reserve for unfunded loan commitments, mainly reflecting a lower level of commercial loan commitments that have been accepted by customers, positively impacted noninterest expense during the second quarter of 2026.
Federal income tax expense was $5.3 million during the second quarter of 2026, compared to $3.3 million during the prior-year second quarter. The increase in federal income tax expense primarily resulted from a higher level of income before federal income tax and a lower level of net benefits from transferable energy tax credits. Mercantile's effective tax rate, which equaled 16.9 percent and 12.9 percent during the second quarters of 2026 and 2025, respectively, has been positively impacted by tax benefits derived from the acquisition of transferable energy tax credits and low-income housing and historic tax credit investments.
Mr. Reitsma commented, "The robust increase in net interest income during the second quarter of 2026 resulted from strong commercial loan growth and an improved net interest margin, which was largely driven by a reduced cost of funds and the upward repricing of matured fixed-rate loans and securities. As demonstrated by the solid growth in treasury management and payroll services fees, we continue to be successful in our efforts to cultivate new customer relationships and further develop existing clients' relationships. We remain focused on expanding our balance sheet in a cost-effective fashion while continuing to deliver excellent service and market-leading products and services to our clients. Total overhead expense, excluding costs associated with the core and digital banking system conversion and acquisition of Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation, as a percentage of net revenue during the second quarter of 2026 approximated the level during the prior-year second quarter."
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $6.82 billion as of June 30, 2026, down $15.7 million from December 31, 2025. Total loans increased $98.9 million, or an annualized 8.2 percent, during the second quarter of 2026, and $93.7 million, or an annualized 3.9 percent, during the first six months of 2026, primarily reflecting commercial loan portfolio expansion of $115 million, or an annualized 11.7 percent, and $132 million, or an annualized 6.8 percent, during the respective periods. Commercial loans grew in both 2026 periods despite the full payoffs and partial paydowns of certain larger relationships, which aggregated $121 million during the second quarter of 2026, and $301 million during the first six months of 2026. The payoffs and paydowns, which mainly resulted from sales of assets, secondary market refinancings, and customers using excess cash flows generated within their operations to make line of credit reductions, subsided as anticipated during the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026, although remaining above the historical average of approximately $50 million per quarter. Payoffs and paydowns during 2025 were also well above historical levels, totaling approximately $363 million and averaging about $91 million per quarter. Commercial loan originations, consisting of loans to new customers and increases in existing credit relationships, remained strong across all segments during the first six months of 2026. Residential mortgage loans were down $17.7 million and $40.3 million during the second quarter and first six months of 2026, respectively, while other consumer loans increased $1.6 million and $2.3 million during the respective periods.
During the first six months of 2026, interest-earning deposits declined $149 million, and securities available for sale were up $23.3 million. The reduction in interest-earning deposits primarily resulted from funds being used to originate loans, purchase securities, and payoff matured brokered deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis ("FHLBI") advances.
As of June 30, 2026, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans, which are expected to be funded over the next 12 to 18 months, and residential construction loans, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 months, totaled $236 million and $47.4 million, respectively. The unused balance on construction loans remains relatively stable as new construction loan opportunities are identified and as construction loans shift to term real estate loans upon completion of the projects.
Commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans combined represented approximately 58 percent of total commercial loans as of June 30, 2026, a level that has remained relatively consistent with prior periods and in line with our expectations.
Total deposits equaled $5.30 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared to $5.28 billion as of December 31, 2025. Local deposits grew $122 million, or an annualized 4.8 percent, during the first six months of 2026, while brokered deposits decreased $110 million. The increase in local deposits, which occurred despite the normal level of seasonal noninterest-bearing deposit withdrawals by customers to make bonus and tax payments and partnership distributions, reflected successful client acquisition efforts and net growth in various existing deposit relationships. The loan-to-deposit ratio equaled 93 percent as of June 30, 2026, down from 100 percent as of June 30, 2025, largely due to an increase in local deposits. As of June 30, 2026, wholesale funds, consisting of FHLBI advances and brokered deposits, were $325 million, or approximately 6 percent of total funds, compared to approximately 8 percent and 10 percent as of December 31, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively. Noninterest-bearing checking accounts represented approximately 27 percent of total deposits as of June 30, 2026.
Mr. Reitsma noted, "We are very pleased with the growth in the commercial loan portfolio during the second quarter and first six months of 2026, especially when factoring in the level of payoffs and line of credit paydowns during the periods. Our commercial loan pipeline remains robust, which combined with ongoing conversations with existing and potential borrowers, should provide us with meaningful opportunities to originate loans in forthcoming periods. We remain committed to funding lending opportunities with local deposit generation."
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $5.8 million, or 0.1 percent of total assets, as of June 30, 2026, compared to $7.9 million, or 0.1 percent of total assets, as of December 31, 2025, and $9.7 million, or 0.2 percent of total assets, as of June 30, 2025. The decreases in nonperforming assets during the first six months of 2026 and twelve months ended June 30, 2026, mainly reflected the resolution of a nonperforming commercial construction loan, which had been placed on nonaccrual during the second quarter of 2025 and represented approximately 57 percent and 35 percent of total nonperforming assets as of June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2025, respectively. Specific allocations totaling $5.5 million and ultimately equaling the full loan balance were made during the second and third quarters of 2025, with the loan balance charged down by $2.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2025. During the second quarter of 2026, the loan's remaining book balance of $2.7 million was paid off, eliminating the remaining specific allocation balance, and a recovery of $0.2 million was recorded. The level of past due loans remains minimal. During the second quarter of 2026, loan charge-offs were nominal, while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $0.5 million, providing for net loan recoveries of $0.5 million, or an annualized 0.04 percent of average total loans.
Mr. Reitsma remarked, "As reflected by ongoing low levels of nonperforming assets, past due loans, and loan charge-offs, our asset quality metrics remained robust during the second quarter of 2026. We remain committed to underwriting all loan types in a disciplined manner and identifying any deteriorating commercial loan relationships or emerging systemic or sector-specific credit problems as soon as possible to limit the impact of such on our overall financial health. Our sound collection and conservative charge-off practices were evident during the current-year second quarter with the full resolution of a significant nonperforming commercial construction loan, which represented our largest nonperforming loan as of March 31, 2026. The resiliency of our commercial loan clients during the extended and ongoing period of uncertain macro-economic conditions has been noteworthy."
Capital Position
Shareholders' equity totaled $755 million as of June 30, 2026, up $30.2 million from December 31, 2025. Mercantile Bank and Eastern Michigan Bank each maintained "well-capitalized" positions as of June 30, 2026, with total risk-based capital ratios of 13.5 percent and 23.1 percent, respectively. As of June 30, 2026, Mercantile Bank and Eastern Michigan Bank had approximately $205 million and $36.3 million, respectively, in excess of the 10 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be categorized as a "well-capitalized" institution.
Mercantile reported 17,285,911 total shares outstanding as of June 30, 2026.
Mr. Reitsma concluded, "Our ongoing strong financial condition enabled us to continue our regular cash dividend program, and as demonstrated by our announcement of an increased third quarter 2026 cash dividend, we remain committed to building shareholder value through meaningful cash returns. Based on the continuing strength of our operating results, asset quality measures, capital levels and loan funding opportunities, along with the expected realization of solid financial performance in upcoming periods, we believe we are positioned to successfully address any challenges arising from the prolonged and ongoing period of unstable economic and operating conditions. Our steadfast focus on meeting customers' needs has been instrumental in retaining established relationships and fostering new relationships, and we believe a similar focus in future periods as planned should provide us with ample opportunities to originate loans and generate local deposits."
Investor Presentation
Mercantile has prepared presentation materials that management intends to use during its previously announced second quarter 2026 conference call on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and from time to time thereafter in presentations about the company's operations and performance. These materials, which are available for viewing in the Investor Relations section of Mercantile's website at www.mercbank.com, have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this press release.
About Mercantile Bank Corporation
Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank and Eastern Michigan Bank. Mercantile Bank and Eastern Michigan Bank provide financial products and services in a professional and personalized manner designed to make banking easier for businesses, individuals, and governmental units. Distinguished by exceptional service, knowledgeable staff, and a commitment to the communities they serve, Mercantile Bank and Eastern Michigan Bank together comprise one of the largest Michigan-based banking organizations with total combined assets of approximately $6.8 billion. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM." For more information about Mercantile, visit www.mercbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) @MercBank, and LinkedIn @merc-bank.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This news release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, each of which excludes costs associated with (i) Mercantile's acquisition of Eastern Michigan Financial Corporation that was completed during the fourth quarter of 2025 ($0.1 million and $0.4 million during the second quarter and first six months of 2026, respectively), and (ii) the previously announced core and digital banking system conversion ($0.5 million and $3.5 million during the second quarter and first six months of 2026, respectively), on an after-tax basis. These non-GAAP financial measures are identified in this news release where they appear. We believe that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors, analysts, and other interested parties with meaningful supplementary information to assess Mercantile's underlying operational performance by removing the effect of costs we consider to be non-recurring in nature and not reflective of Mercantile's core operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to evaluate Mercantile's ongoing operations, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, and to assess period-over-period comparability. Management believes it is useful for the reader to review these non-GAAP adjusted measures alongside the GAAP measures. Our definition of these adjusted financial measures may differ from similarly named measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our GAAP measures. Our net income and diluted earnings per share are presented on a GAAP-basis in the first paragraph of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements and information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "endeavor," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Any such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include difficulties and delays in the ongoing integration of Mercantile Bank and Eastern Michigan Bank and achieving anticipated synergies, cost savings and other benefits from the transaction; changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates or recession; significant declines in the value of commercial real estate; market volatility; demand for products and services; climate impacts; labor markets; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional financial services companies; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws and other laws and regulations applicable to us; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; potential cyber-attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities; litigation liabilities; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of existing or future contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; damage to our reputation resulting from adverse publicity, regulatory actions, litigation, operational failures, and the failure to meet client expectations and other factors; changes in the national and local economies; unstable political and economic environments; disease outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health threats, and measures implemented to combat them; and other factors, including those expressed as risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein.
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
JUNE 30,
DECEMBER 31,
JUNE 30,
2026
2025
2025
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
69,802,000
$
54,755,000
$
98,900,000
Interest-earning deposits and Federal Funds sold
271,129,000
418,569,000
197,172,000
Total cash and cash equivalents
340,931,000
473,324,000
296,072,000
Securities available for sale
1,125,529,000
1,102,230,000
826,415,000
Mortgage loans held for sale
31,272,000
17,160,000
27,569,000
Loans
4,915,553,000
4,821,888,000
4,698,019,000
Allowance for credit losses
(55,441,000)
(58,191,000)
(58,375,000)
Loans, net
4,860,112,000
4,763,697,000
4,639,644,000
Premises and equipment, net
60,727,000
62,468,000
54,792,000
Bank owned life insurance
116,578,000
105,342,000
95,012,000
Goodwill
73,689,000
72,656,000
49,473,000
Core deposit intangible, net
17,307,000
20,388,000
0
Other assets
193,345,000
217,954,000
192,011,000
Total assets
$
6,819,490,000
$
6,835,219,000
$
6,180,988,000
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
1,420,591,000
$
1,339,666,000
$
1,180,801,000
Interest-bearing
3,875,797,000
3,944,786,000
3,529,671,000
Total deposits
5,296,388,000
5,284,452,000
4,710,472,000
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
217,470,000
232,291,000
242,785,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
305,322,000
326,221,000
356,221,000
Subordinated debentures
51,358,000
51,015,000
50,672,000
Subordinated notes
89,829,000
89,657,000
89,486,000
Term note
25,000,000
30,000,000
0
Accrued interest and other liabilities
78,999,000
96,699,000
99,833,000
Total liabilities
6,064,366,000
6,110,335,000
5,549,469,000
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
352,339,000
349,431,000
302,294,000
Retained earnings
434,786,000
399,448,000
364,991,000
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
(32,001,000)
(23,995,000)
(35,766,000)
Total shareholders' equity
755,124,000
724,884,000
631,519,000
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
6,819,490,000
$
6,835,219,000
$
6,180,988,000
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
THREE MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
$
73,293,000
$
73,613,000
$
145,190,000
$
145,343,000
Investment securities
9,174,000
5,414,000
18,023,000
10,372,000
Other interest-earning assets
4,229,000
2,931,000
8,909,000
6,582,000
Total interest income
86,696,000
81,958,000
172,122,000
162,297,000
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
23,140,000
25,725,000
46,386,000
50,918,000
Short-term borrowings
1,488,000
1,919,000
2,967,000
3,682,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
2,595,000
2,897,000
5,151,000
5,795,000
Other borrowed money
2,215,000
1,938,000
4,459,000
3,875,000
Total interest expense
29,438,000
32,479,000
58,963,000
64,270,000
Net interest income
57,258,000
49,479,000
113,159,000
98,027,000
Provision for credit losses
(1,800,000)
1,600,000
(3,600,000)
3,700,000
Net interest income after
provision for credit losses
59,058,000
47,879,000
116,759,000
94,327,000
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on accounts
2,663,000
1,967,000
5,147,000
3,806,000
Mortgage banking income
3,188,000
3,969,000
6,168,000
6,620,000
Credit and debit card income
2,921,000
2,350,000
5,509,000
4,551,000
Interest rate swap income
443,000
1,230,000
1,106,000
1,310,000
Payroll services
854,000
783,000
1,948,000
1,823,000
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
776,000
561,000
1,441,000
1,104,000
Other income
653,000
602,000
1,868,000
950,000
Total noninterest income
11,498,000
11,462,000
23,187,000
20,164,000
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and benefits
24,608,000
20,711,000
48,287,000
40,268,000
Occupancy
2,261,000
2,155,000
4,677,000
4,273,000
Furniture and equipment
988,000
826,000
1,950,000
1,613,000
Data processing costs
4,617,000
3,599,000
9,044,000
7,369,000
Core conversion costs
536,000
0
3,458,000
0
Acquisition costs
94,000
0
394,000
0
Core deposit intangible amortization
865,000
0
1,731,000
0
Other expense
5,406,000
6,088,000
11,942,000
10,960,000
Total noninterest expense
39,375,000
33,379,000
81,483,000
64,483,000
Income before federal income
tax expense
31,181,000
25,962,000
58,463,000
50,008,000
Federal income tax expense
5,254,000
3,344,000
9,851,000
7,853,000
Net Income
$
25,927,000
$
22,618,000
$
48,612,000
$
42,155,000
Basic earnings per share
$1.50
$1.39
$2.82
$2.60
Diluted earnings per share
$1.50
$1.39
$2.82
$2.60
Average basic shares outstanding
17,278,057
16,239,919
17,257,766
16,219,064
Average diluted shares outstanding
17,278,057
16,239,919
17,257,766
16,219,064
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
Quarterly
Year-To-Date
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
2026
2025
EARNINGS
Net interest income
$
57,258
55,901
51,015
52,002
49,479
113,159
98,027
Provision for credit losses
$
(1,800)
(1,800)
(700)
200
1,600
(3,600)
3,700
Noninterest income
$
11,498
11,688
11,056
10,388
11,462
23,187
20,164
Noninterest expense
$
39,375
42,107
36,726
34,750
33,379
81,483
64,483
Net income before federal income
tax expense
$
31,181
27,282
26,045
27,440
25,962
58,463
50,008
Net income
$
25,927
22,685
22,841
23,758
22,618
48,612
42,155
Basic earnings per share
$
1.50
1.32
1.40
1.46
1.39
2.82
2.60
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.50
1.32
1.40
1.46
1.39
2.82
2.60
Average basic shares outstanding
17,278,057
17,237,249
16,263,884
16,249,267
16,239,919
17,257,766
16,219,064
Average diluted shares outstanding
17,278,057
17,237,249
16,263,884
16,249,267
16,239,919
17,257,766
16,219,064
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.52 %
1.35 %
1.44 %
1.50 %
1.50 %
1.43 %
1.41 %
Return on average equity
13.97 %
12.54 %
13.50 %
14.72 %
14.72 %
13.27 %
14.05 %
Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)
3.59 %
3.55 %
3.43 %
3.49 %
3.48 %
3.57 %
3.49 %
Efficiency ratio
57.27 %
62.30 %
59.17 %
55.70 %
54.77 %
59.76 %
54.56 %
Full-time equivalent employees
827
766
770
683
692
827
692
YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS
Yield on loans
6.01 %
6.04 %
6.12 %
6.35 %
6.29 %
6.02 %
6.29 %
Yield on securities
3.36 %
3.27 %
2.96 %
2.90 %
2.82 %
3.31 %
2.78 %
Yield on other interest-earning assets
4.04 %
4.00 %
4.25 %
4.63 %
4.91 %
4.02 %
4.85 %
Yield on total earning assets
5.42 %
5.42 %
5.52 %
5.74 %
5.75 %
5.42 %
5.75 %
Yield on total assets
5.09 %
5.09 %
5.20 %
5.41 %
5.44 %
5.09 %
5.44 %
Cost of deposits
1.74 %
1.77 %
2.04 %
2.20 %
2.24 %
1.76 %
2.23 %
Cost of borrowed funds
3.57 %
3.58 %
3.56 %
3.61 %
3.61 %
3.57 %
3.62 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
2.53 %
2.54 %
2.87 %
3.06 %
3.09 %
2.54 %
3.09 %
Cost of funds (total earning assets)
1.83 %
1.87 %
2.09 %
2.25 %
2.27 %
1.85 %
2.27 %
Cost of funds (total assets)
1.72 %
1.75 %
1.97 %
2.12 %
2.15 %
1.74 %
2.15 %
MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY
Total mortgage loans originated
$
159,105
127,939
141,451
136,840
141,921
287,044
242,317
Purchase mortgage loans originated
$
126,798
68,769
85,973
107,993
111,247
195,567
192,741
Refinance mortgage loans originated
$
32,307
59,170
55,478
28,847
30,674
91,477
49,576
Mortgage loans originated with intent to sell
$
107,447
105,873
116,886
111,334
112,323
213,320
192,776
Income on sale of mortgage loans
$
3,156
3,049
3,375
3,482
3,219
6,205
5,674
CAPITAL
Tangible equity to tangible assets
9.87 %
9.41 %
9.37 %
9.72 %
9.49 %
9.87 %
9.49 %
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
11.04 %
10.61 %
11.30 %
10.90 %
10.93 %
11.04 %
10.93 %
Common equity risk-based capital ratio
11.44 %
11.27 %
11.01 %
11.33 %
10.90 %
11.44 %
10.90 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.25 %
12.09 %
11.83 %
12.20 %
11.75 %
12.25 %
11.75 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.65 %
14.59 %
14.35 %
14.87 %
14.37 %
14.65 %
14.37 %
Tier 1 capital
$
749,048
723,395
704,776
685,440
666,068
749,048
666,068
Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital
$
896,267
872,668
854,876
835,263
814,796
896,267
814,796
Total risk-weighted assets
$
6,116,615
5,981,420
5,958,763
5,617,005
5,670,571
6,116,615
5,670,571
Book value per common share
$
43.68
42.66
42.19
40.46
38.87
43.68
38.87
Tangible book value per common share
$
38.42
37.34
36.78
37.41
35.82
38.42
35.82
Cash dividend per common share
$
0.39
0.39
0.38
0.38
0.37
0.78
0.74
ASSET QUALITY
Gross loan charge-offs
$
10
5
2,842
172
38
15
101
Recoveries
$
514
351
206
726
147
865
322
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
(504)
(346)
2,636
(554)
(109)
(850)
(221)
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
(0.04 %)
(0.03 %)
0.23 %
(0.05 %)
(0.01 %)
(0.04 %)
(0.01 %)
Allowance for credit losses
$
55,441
56,736
58,191
59,129
58,375
55,441
58,375
Allowance to loans
1.13 %
1.18 %
1.21 %
1.28 %
1.24 %
1.13 %
1.24 %
Nonperforming loans
$
5,803
7,543
7,870
9,844
9,743
5,803
9,743
Other real estate/repossessed assets
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.12 %
0.16 %
0.16 %
0.21 %
0.21 %
0.12 %
0.21 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.09 %
0.11 %
0.12 %
0.16 %
0.16 %
0.09 %
0.16 %
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION
Commercial:
Commercial & industrial
$
942
1,122
1,393
1,509
1,727
942
1,727
Land development & construction
$
0
0
201
0
0
0
0
Owner occupied comm'l real estate
$
953
494
517
0
0
953
0
Nonowner occupied comm'l real estate
$
0
2,732
2,732
5,532
5,532
0
5,532
Multi-family & residential rental
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total commercial
$
1,895
4,348
4,843
7,041
7,259
1,895
7,259
Retail:
1-4 family mortgages
$
3,811
3,114
2,971
2,767
2,484
3,811
2,484
Other consumer
$
97
81
56
36
0
97
0
Total retail
$
3,908
3,195
3,027
2,803
2,484
3,908
2,484
Total nonperforming assets
$
5,803
7,543
7,870
9,844
9,743
5,803
9,743
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON
Beginning balance
$
7,543
7,870
9,844
9,743
5,361
7,870
5,743
Additions
$
1,284
410
1,299
426
5,792
1,694
6,215
Return to performing status
$
0
(12)
0
(27)
0
(12)
0
Principal payments
$
(3,016)
(725)
(466)
(222)
(1,385)
(3,741)
(2,129)
Sale proceeds
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Loan charge-offs
$
(8)
0
(2,807)
(76)
(25)
(8)
(86)
Valuation write-downs
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Ending balance
$
5,803
7,543
7,870
9,844
9,743
5,803
9,743
LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION
Commercial:
Commercial & industrial
$
1,537,029
1,429,830
1,374,522
1,337,729
1,375,368
1,537,029
1,375,368
Land development & construction
$
119,386
119,560
117,373
70,806
67,520
119,386
67,520
Owner occupied comm'l real estate
$
803,884
799,066
778,869
729,451
725,106
803,884
725,106
Nonowner occupied comm'l real estate
$
1,091,844
1,101,758
1,110,674
1,091,210
1,134,012
1,091,844
1,134,012
Multi-family & residential rental
$
498,253
485,175
537,224
521,111
519,152
498,253
519,152
Total commercial
$
4,050,396
3,935,389
3,918,662
3,750,307
3,821,158
4,050,396
3,821,158
Retail:
1-4 family mortgages
$
750,526
768,237
790,857
780,917
799,426
750,526
799,426
Other consumer
$
114,631
113,067
112,369
83,936
77,435
114,631
77,435
Total retail
$
865,157
881,304
903,226
864,853
876,861
865,157
876,861
Total loans
$
4,915,553
4,816,693
4,821,888
4,615,160
4,698,019
4,915,553
4,698,019
END OF PERIOD BALANCES
Loans
$
4,915,553
4,816,693
4,821,888
4,615,160
4,698,019
4,915,553
4,698,019
Securities
$
1,125,529
1,125,433
1,102,230
855,138
826,415
1,125,529
826,415
Other interest-earning assets
$
327,399
577,619
458,548
457,373
246,254
327,399
246,254
Total earning assets (before allowance)
$
6,368,481
6,519,745
6,382,666
5,927,671
5,770,688
6,368,481
5,770,688
Total assets
$
6,819,490
6,945,035
6,835,219
6,308,487
6,180,988
6,819,490
6,180,988
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,420,591
1,331,947
1,339,666
1,182,775
1,180,801
1,420,591
1,180,801
Interest-bearing deposits
$
3,875,797
4,087,571
3,944,786
3,629,038
3,529,671
3,875,797
3,529,671
Total deposits
$
5,296,388
5,419,518
5,284,452
4,811,813
4,710,472
5,296,388
4,710,472
Total borrowed funds
$
690,554
704,853
730,778
739,688
740,685
690,554
740,685
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
4,566,351
4,792,424
4,675,564
4,368,726
4,270,356
4,566,351
4,270,356
Shareholders' equity
$
755,124
736,947
724,884
657,630
631,519
755,124
631,519
AVERAGE BALANCES
Loans
$
4,891,868
4,828,031
4,627,544
4,668,173
4,695,367
4,860,126
4,662,415
Securities
$
1,128,063
1,119,988
880,619
841,853
803,264
1,124,048
783,291
Other interest-earning assets
$
413,729
467,991
426,758
433,055
235,965
440,710
269,956
Total earning assets (before allowance)
$
6,433,660
6,416,010
5,934,921
5,943,081
5,734,596
6,424,884
5,715,662
Total assets
$
6,851,065
6,837,239
6,296,341
6,294,841
6,061,819
6,844,190
6,040,109
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,376,108
1,318,537
1,227,100
1,215,918
1,152,631
1,347,481
1,149,359
Interest-bearing deposits
$
3,956,008
3,999,141
3,599,012
3,610,600
3,463,067
3,977,456
3,452,840
Total deposits
$
5,332,116
5,317,678
4,826,112
4,826,518
4,615,698
5,324,937
4,602,199
Total borrowed funds
$
707,080
712,240
720,499
749,679
749,811
709,645
744,250
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
4,663,088
4,711,381
4,319,511
4,360,279
4,212,878
4,687,101
4,197,090
Shareholders' equity
$
744,193
733,366
671,029
640,495
616,229
738,809
605,248
SOURCE Mercantile Bank Corporation