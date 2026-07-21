Talisker Resources Ltd.: Talisker Reports Mustang Underground Face Sample Results and Defines a 127 metre Strike Length High-grade Shoot Averaging 22 g/t on the 1045 Level including 610 g/t over 0.51 of a metre

TORONTO, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX:TSK | OTCQB:TSKFF) is pleased to report continued success from underground development on the 1045 Level at the Mustang Mine, where the Company has successfully developed on a continuous 127-metre strike length of high-grade gold mineralization along the BK-9870 Vein. The zone comprises a well-defined banded quartz vein averaging 21.52 grams per tonne (g/t) gold across an average true width of 0.83 metres. These encouraging results provide further validation of Talisker's geological model, demonstrating increasing grade and improved continuity of mineralized structures with depth within the Mustang Mine at the Bralorne Gold Project, British Columbia, Canada.

Key Highlights:

610 g/t over 0.58 m within 297.40 g/t over 1.21 m from BK-9870 Vein, East Face No. 26

439 g/t over 0.44 m within 110.96 g/t over 2.29 m from BK-9870 Vein, East Face No. 24

170 g/t over 0.89 m within 97.99 g/t over 1.62 m from BK-9870 Vein, East Face No. 25

123 g/t over 0.53 m within 37.16 g/t over 1.83 m from BK-9870 Vein, West Face No. 12

89.3 g/t over 0.49 m within 38.52 g/t over 1.17 m from BK-9870 Vein, East Face No. 4

83.8 g/t over 0.48 m within 18.99 g/t over 2.85 m from BK-9870 Vein, West Face No. 2

82.5 g/t over 0.50 m within 32.21 g/t over 1.32 m from BK-9870 Vein, West Face No. 18

49.5 g/t over 0.58 m within 26.18 g/t over 1.10 m from BK-9870 Vein, East Face No. 11

28.7 g/t over 1.34 m within 19.99 g/t over 3.17 m from BK-9870 Vein, West Face No. 7



Terry Harbort, CEO of Talisker commented, "These astounding high-grade results over nearly 130 metres from our underground face sampling once again demonstrate the world-class grade and continuity of the Bralorne Gold Project. Following on from the previous results from the BK vein that returned a 60m strike length at 27g/t also on the 1045m level, we are pleased that our lateral development is returning results well beyond our expectations. We look forward to receiving our upcoming assays from our development on the 1105m level above and from the new 1030m level, 15m below the 1045."



Bralorne Gold Project

Mustang Mine - 1045 Lateral Development

Assay Results Face Name From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Sample # M1045_BK9870_OD_W1_F2 2.43 2.90 0.47 5.00 X001517 M1045_BK9870_OD_W1_F2 2.90 3.38 0.48 83.8 X001518 M1045_BK9870_OD_W1_F2 3.38 4.06 0.68 13.5 X001519 M1045_BK9870_OD_W1_F2 4.06 5.28 1.22 1.95 X001521 M1045_BK9870_OD_W1_F7 0.00 1.34 1.34 28.7 X001582 M1045_BK9870_OD_W1_F7 1.34 2.32 0.98 22.8 X001583 M1045_BK9870_OD_W1_F7 2.32 3.17 0.85 3.02 X001584 M1045_BK9870_OD_W1_F12 1.22 2.52 1.30 2.16 X001711 M1045_BK9870_OD_W1_F12 2.52 3.05 0.53 123 X001712 M1045_BK9870_OD_W1_F18 0.75 1.19 0.44 2.34 X001817 M1045_BK9870_OD_W1_F18 1.19 1.69 0.50 82.5 X001818 M1045_BK9870_OD_W1_F18 1.69 2.07 0.38 0.63 X001819 M1045_BK9870_OD_E1_F4 0.66 1.34 0.68 1.92 X001602 M1045_BK9870_OD_E1_F4 1.34 1.83 0.49 89.3 X001603 M1045_BK9870_OD_E1_F11 0.71 1.23 0.52 0.17 X003321 M1045_BK9870_OD_E1_F11 1.23 1.81 0.58 49.5 X003322 M1045_BK9870_OD_E1_F24 0.00 0.61 0.61 59.7 X003447 M1045_BK9870_OD_E1_F24 0.61 1.36 0.75 6.31 X003448 M1045_BK9870_OD_E1_F24 1.36 1.80 0.44 439 X003449 M1045_BK9870_OD_E1_F24 1.80 2.29 0.49 40.4 X003501 M1045_BK9870_OD_E1_F25 0.00 0.73 0.73 10.2 X003523 M1045_BK9870_OD_E1_F25 0.73 1.62 0.89 170 X003524 M1045_BK9870_OD_E1_F26 0.76 1.34 0.58 610 X003543 M1045_BK9870_OD_E1_F26 1.34 1.97 0.63 9.60 X003544 *Estimated true widths are between 60% and 90% of interval lengths.

Bralorne Gold Project - Channel/Chip Collar Locations Table (values rounded to nearest metre) Face Name UTM Easting UTM Northing Elevation

(m) M1045_BK9870_OD_W1_F7 513361 5625478 1048.49 M1045_BK9870_OD_W1_F2 513372 5625477 1048.17 M1045_BK9870_OD_W1_F18 513338 5625482 1048.92 M1045_BK9870_OD_W1_F12 513350 5625477 1048.43 M1045_BK9870_OD_E1_F4 513384 5625483 1048.65 M1045_BK9870_OD_E1_F26 513446 5625478 1049.46 M1045_BK9870_OD_E1_F25 513444 5625478 1049.51 M1045_BK9870_OD_E1_F24 513440 5625479 1049.57 M1045_BK9870_OD_E1_F11 513400 5625483 1048.99

Bralorne Gold Project - Channel/Chip Collar Orientations Face Name Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Total Depth

(m) M1045_BK9870_OD_W1_F7 2.0 0.0 3.17 M1045_BK9870_OD_W1_F2 359.0 0.0 5.28 M1045_BK9870_OD_W1_F18 26.0 0.0 5.01 M1045_BK9870_OD_W1_F12 4.0 0.0 3.05 M1045_BK9870_OD_E1_F4 177.0 0.0 2.86 M1045_BK9870_OD_E1_F26 199.0 0.0 3.54 M1045_BK9870_OD_E1_F25 203.8 0.0 3.99 M1045_BK9870_OD_E1_F24 207.0 0.0 3.60 M1045_BK9870_OD_E1_F11 176.0 0.0 2.94

For further information, please contact:

Lindsay Dunlop

Vice President, Investor Relations

lindsay.dunlop@taliskerresources.com

+1 647 274 8975

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Patrick Weaver, P.Geo., Talisker's Chief Production Geologist, who is a Qualified Person as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Weaver is not independent of the Company in accordance with NI 43-101.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is producing at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an historic high-grade gold mine near Hope, British Columbia, with significant exploration potential, and the Spences Bridge Project, where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, as well as several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Channel sampling of underground ore headings at the Bralorne Gold Project was historically conducted by geologists using a rock saw to cut a horizontal 5 cm × 5 cm × up to 3.0 m groove across the entire face of the drift at a height of approximately 1.2 m above the sill. Following a robust statistical analysis comparing channel and chip sampling methods, Talisker transitioned to chip sampling, having demonstrated that the two methods produce statistically comparable results while improving operational efficiency and reducing sampling time. Under the current protocol, individual chip samples range from 0.35 m to 1.50 m in length and are selected to best represent identified geological structures, sulphide mineralization, or hydrothermal alteration suspected to bracket gold concentrations. Where vein or mineralized zones are wide, consecutive samples are collected across the structure to preserve geological resolution. Lithological breaks are avoided within a single sample wherever possible.

Quality assurance and quality control (QAQC) procedures include regular insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and field duplicates into the sample stream at a rate of approximately 9% of total samples in this release.

All preparation and analytical work is performed by Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. Sample preparation follows Actlabs code RX1, involving crushing the entire sample (<7 kg) to at least 80% passing 2 mm, riffle splitting to obtain a 250 g sub-sample, and pulverizing (mild steel) to a minimum of 95% passing 105 µm. Actlabs code RX17 is also completed to determine pulp specific gravity. Crushing and pulverizing quality is monitored through Actlabs' internal QAQC protocols.

Gold is analyzed by fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish (Actlabs code 1A2-50 ORE), in which a 50 g pulp is fused with fire assay fluxes, preheated at 850 °C, heated further at 950 °C, and finished at 1,060 °C over a 60-minute fusion cycle. The resulting lead button is cupelled at 950 °C to produce a doré bead containing Au and Ag, which is then dissolved in aqua regia and analyzed by AAS. This method has a detection range of 0.01 to 100 g/t Au.

Samples returning gold grades of =100 g/t Au are re-analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish (Actlabs code 1A3-50). In this process, gold is separated from silver in the doré bead by parting with nitric acid, and the gold residue is weighed gravimetrically on a microbalance. The 1A3-50 method has a detection range of 0.02 to 10,000 g/t Au.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

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