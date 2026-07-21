Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) (FSE: GL7) ("F3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced under its 2026 summer exploration program across its 100% owned Patterson Lake North Project (PLN) in the Western Athabasca Basin. With the JR and Tetra Zones having proven what the Company's land-package-wide approach can deliver, drilling is now turning to a series of newly defined target areas on the Broach and Minto properties - several of which have reached the drill-ready stage for the first time.

The PLN Project is one of the largest contiguous land packages held by a single explorer along the prospective south-western margin of the Athabasca Basin - host to Paladin's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow deposits. While the JR and Tetra Zones remain core to the Company's activity, ongoing compilation and reinterpretation of historic and recently acquired geophysical, geological and geochemical datasets across the broader project have advanced several additional trends to the drill-ready stage.

This 2026 summer program is designed to systematically advance these new target areas in parallel with the continued evaluation of the Company's flagship discoveries. Drilling has commenced and is expected to initially comprise approximately 4,000 metres.

Sam Hartmann, Vice President Exploration, commented:

"It's exciting to finally be putting the drill into some of these areas. A number of them have been in our pipeline for years, and it's only now - with the additional geophysics we've completed and a systematic reinterpretation of our historic and newly acquired datasets - that they've matured to the drill-ready stage. This is the same land-package-wide, first-mover approach that delivered our discoveries at the JR and Tetra Zones, and this summer we finally get to test the most prospective of these targets in the field while continuing to unlock the significant untested potential that remains across all three properties."





Map 1. Patterson Lake North Project - 2026 Summer Exploration Overview

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Minto Property

The 19,864-hectare Minto Property hosts priority conductive corridors and geophysical anomalies along trend from the JR Zone. Notably, the A4 trend spans nearly 7 km and runs parallel to - and shows a similar EM response to - the A1 conductor that hosts the JR Zone. Summer drilling will advance the target area around historic drill hole PLN14-021 at A4 with at least one drill hole (see Map 1).





Map 2. Broach Property - Summer Target Areas

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Broach Property

At the 19,022-hectare Broach Property - host to the Tetra Zone discovery - the 3D-DCIP and resistivity survey has been completed, with results currently being interpreted to refine drill targeting directly over the Tetra structure (see news release June 2, 2026, and Maps 1 and 2). Summer targeting on the Broach Property is concentrated in two areas - the "Patterson West Area" surrounding the Tetra Zone and the Broach Lake South Area (see Map 2).

Patterson West Area

Surrounding the Tetra Zone discovery, the Patterson West Area hosts numerous targets defined by EM conductors and gravity low anomalies that exhibit geophysical signatures similar to those at the Tetra Zone, of which four have been prioritized for drill testing under the 2026 summer program (Targets 1-4 on Map 2). F3 sampling of historic drill core in the area returned 423 ppm U and identified intense bleaching, and these targets remain untested by follow-up drilling.

Broach Lake South (BRS) Area

The Broach Lake South Area hosts multiple drill-ready targets (see Map 2). These include Target 1, a newly reinterpreted and steeply dipping conductor on the southern end, interpreted to be the continuation of the Carter Trend, which will be drill tested this summer.

About the Patterson Lake North Project:

The Company's 42,960-hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North Project (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Paladin's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade uranium deposits, an area poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. The PLN Project consists of the 4,074-hectare Patterson Lake North Property hosting the JR Zone uranium discovery approximately 23 km northwest of Paladin's Triple R deposit, the 19,864-hectare Minto Property, and the 19,022-hectare Broach Property hosting the Tetra Zone, F3's newest discovery 13 km south of the JR Zone. All three properties comprising the PLN Project are accessed by Provincial Highway 955.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., President & COO of F3 Uranium Corp., a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has reviewed and approved the data disclosed.

This news release also refers to neighbouring properties in which F3 Uranium has no interest, and the Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information from those properties. Mineralization on those neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the PLN Project.

For additional information on the PLN Project, including the current mineral resource estimate for F3 Uranium's JR Zone uranium deposit, please refer to the report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Patterson Lake North Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada" dated January 20, 2026, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 is a uranium exploration company, focusing on the high-grade JR Zone and new Tetra Zone discovery 13 km to the south in the Patterson West area on its Patterson Lake North (PLN) Project in the Western Athabasca Basin. F3 currently has three properties in the Athabasca Basin: Patterson Lake North, Minto, and Broach. The western side of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is home to some of the world's largest high-grade uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R project and NexGen's Arrow project.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the Company's 2026 summer exploration and drilling program, the timing and scope of drilling, the interpretation of geophysical survey results, and the prospectivity of the Company's target areas, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

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Source: F3 Uranium Corp.