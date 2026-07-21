Partnership Will Provide Avolon's Customers With Access to Broad Range of CFM LEAP Services

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE: SARO), a leading independent pure-play provider of aerospace engine aftermarket services including engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and engine component repair, has signed a LeaseTEAM agreement with global leasing company Avolon which will provide the lessor's customers with access to a broad range of CFM International LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engine services. Avolon's fleet includes approximately 150 delivered Airbus A320neo (LEAP-1A) and 54 Boeing 737 MAX (LEAP-1B) new generation narrowbody aircraft.

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L-R: Simon Dine, VP Sales Business Development, Lessor Market, StandardAero; Russ Ford, CEO, StandardAero; Lewis Prebble, President Commercial Engine Services, StandardAero; Will Pitcher, Head of Powerplant Strategy Asset Solutions, Avolon; Jack O'Mahony, VP Commercial Powerplant, Avolon; Gavin Daly, VP Technical Powerplant, Avolon

Aviation leasing companies such as Avolon today account for approximately half of the global commercial aircraft fleet, highlighting their importance. Under the new LeaseTEAM agreement, Avolon will have access to a comprehensive suite of LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B maintenance services on a non-exclusive basis for a multi-year term. The agreement is designed to act as a backstop to Avolon's maintenance requirements, supporting its aircraft and engine lease underwriting activities while enhancing flexibility for its airline customer base.

As part of this LeaseTEAM agreement, Avolon is uniquely positioned to extend elements of its agreement to its airline customers, enabling operators to benefit from its scale and purchasing power.

This includes priority induction bookings, allowing Avolon and its customers to reserve engine maintenance slots in advance to reduce aircraft downtime, as well as not-to-exceed pricing on defined LEAP maintenance events.

Commenting on the announcement for StandardAero, Lewis Prebble, President, Commercial Engine Services, said: "StandardAero looks forward to meeting the engine support needs of Avolon's A320neo and 737 MAX family operators through this new LeaseTEAM agreement. We appreciate the confidence shown in us by Avolon's team of leasing professionals, and look forward to providing LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B services to their customer base across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and the Asia-Pacific region."

Commenting for Avolon, Will Pitcher, Head of Powerplant Strategy Asset Solutions, said: "Avolon is pleased to announce the signing of a LeaseTEAM agreement with StandardAero. New technology engines such as the CFM LEAP require airlines and lessors to take proactive steps to plan for future maintenance events in order to minimize aircraft downtime and maintenance costs. This agreement serves not only as a backstop to Avolon, but more importantly as an additional option for our customer base as they plan their future LEAP maintenance needs. The ability to extend key elements of this framework to our customers including priority induction slots, not-to-exceed pricing, and access to spare engine capacity represents a win-win outcome."

StandardAero supports the LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engine family from its 810,000 sq. ft. facility in San Antonio as a CFM LEAP Premier MRO provider, having signed the first non-airline CFM Branded Service Agreement (CBSA) in the Americas for the LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B in March 2023. The company has been providing LEAP quick-turn shop visit (QTSV) services to operators since March 2024, and completed correlation of its first test cell for the LEAP in November 2024, paving the way for performance restoration shop visit (PRSV) inductions. As of July 2026, StandardAero has completed multiple LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B PRSV workscopes, and continues to ramp-up its capacity.

In addition to establishing MRO capability for the LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B at its San Antonio facility, StandardAero is also industrializing new engine component repairs for the LEAP family through its Component Repair Services (CRS) team's network of locations, and its Repair Development Center of Excellence. To date, StandardAero's CRS team has industrialized more than 475 component repairs for the LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B. StandardAero also continues to grow its team of LEAP technicians through its in-house Aviation Mechanic Training Program, located at its San Antonio site's Training Academy.

Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. Avolon prides itself on its deep customer relationships, its collaborative team approach and its fast execution. Avolon invests with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain its strong balance sheet. Working with 138 airlines in 60 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed and committed fleet of 1,117 aircraft, as of 30 June 2026. For more see www.avolon.aero.

A 50/50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines, CFM International has redefined international cooperation and helped change the course of commercial aviation since its founding in 1974. Today, CFM is the world's leading supplier of commercial aircraft engines with a product line that sets the industry standard for efficiency, reliability, durability, and optimized cost of ownership. CFM International produces the LEAP family of engines and supports LEAP and CFM56 fleets for operators worldwide. See www.cfmaeroengines.com.

StandardAero (stand #4330) will be showcasing its capabilities at the Farnborough International Airshow 2026, taking place July 20 24 at the Farnborough International Exhibition Conference Centre in Hampshire, United Kingdom.

StandardAero is a leading independent pure-play provider of aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, serving the commercial, military and business aviation end markets. StandardAero provides a comprehensive suite of critical, value-added aftermarket solutions, including engine maintenance, repair and overhaul, engine component repair, on-wing and field service support, asset management and engineering solutions. StandardAero is an NYSE listed company under the ticker symbol SARO. For more information about StandardAero, go to www.standardaero.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jake Saylor, VP Marketing Communications

+1 602-209-1029

Jake.saylor@standardaero.com

Investor Contact:

Rama Bondada, SVP Investor Relations

+1 480-377-3196

Rama.bondada@standardaero.com