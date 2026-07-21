Today, July 21, 2026, Hultström Group AB (the "Company) disclosed that the extraordinary general meeting of the Company had resolved on approving the divestment of the Company's subsidiary HifabGruppen AB.

The divestments result in the Company not having any ongoing business operations, thus not meeting the listing requirement on having ongoing business operations in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook. Nasdaq Stockholm AB may therefore initiate a process for delisting the Company's shares from First North Growth Market.

According to item 6.3.1 (b) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if circumstances exist justifying the removal of the issuer's financial instruments from trading on First North pursuant to item 8.2.7 of the rulebook.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the Company's shares shall be given observation status.

Company name: Hultström Group AB Short name: HULT B ISIN code: SE0000483XXX

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.