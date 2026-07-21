Strangeworks Reveals Aura, the System Behind Faster, Repeatable Enterprise Optimization.

AI alone does not make better decisions. Strangeworks Aura helps turn complex enterprise constraints into production decision systems.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Strangeworks today revealed Strangeworks Aura, the proprietary optimization platform its teams use to make enterprise optimization faster, repeatable, and operational.

Built for expert-led enterprise engagements, Aura identifies high-value optimization opportunities, translates business challenges into mathematical and computational models, selects the right solvers and compute resources, deploys operational decision systems, and continuously improves those systems as business conditions change. The result is a shift in how decisions get made: optimization moves out of the hands of a few specialists and into the daily workflows of the operators who actually run the business.

Companies are investing heavily in AI, but many still struggle to turn messy operational complexity into better real-world decisions. Enterprise decisions often involve constrained resources, competing priorities, dynamic conditions, and systems that were never designed to work together. Even lengthy optimization consulting engagements can end with a static model that ages the moment anything changes. Aura was built to bridge that gap by moving organizations from problem discovery to deployed adaptive systems that operators can use in daily workflows.

"AI has made it easier to generate answers, but it has not magically made companies better at making decisions," said whurley, Founder & CEO of Strangeworks. "Strangeworks Aura is how we turn messy operational problems into adaptive working systems. It is the delivery system behind how our teams bring optimization into the real world."

Key capabilities include:

Identifying high-value optimization opportunities

Capturing goals, constraints, tradeoffs, and context through natural language

Converting complex business problems into solvable optimization models

Selecting appropriate solvers and compute resources for each problem

Deploying decision systems into existing enterprise workflows

Monitoring, adapting, and improving models as conditions change

Aura supports a multi-paradigm compute strategy, including classical, quantum-inspired, high-performance, and emerging quantum resources. Rather than relying on a single technique or architecture, Strangeworks applies the methods best suited to each customer's operational problem.

"A plan is the beginning, not the end," said Dirk Zechiel, CTO of Strangeworks. "Conditions change the moment a plan goes live. Aura keeps the system adapting to reality as it unfolds, so the value doesn't decay the way traditional optimization projects do."

Strangeworks is offering demonstrations of Aura to qualified enterprise organizations, partners, and media interested in seeing how the platform supports real optimization engagements.

Learn more at strangeworks.com/aura

About Strangeworks

Strangeworks helps organizations solve complex optimization and computational challenges using advanced computing technologies, including classical, quantum-inspired, high-performance, and quantum computing resources. Through expert-led engagements and proprietary technology, Strangeworks helps enterprises transform difficult business problems into measurable operational outcomes.

Media Contact

Strangeworks

Casey Barthels

media@strangeworks.com

SOURCE: Strangeworks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/strangeworks-reveals-aura-the-system-behind-faster-repeatable-en-1192613