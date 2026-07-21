Four Nines Gold Inc: Four Nines Gold Begins Maiden Drill Program at Hayden Hill

Fully funded Phase 1 drill campaign launches the first modern test of the Company's new geological model, targeting high-priority structural gold zones with the flexibility to expand the program based on drilling results and geological observations.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Four Nines Gold Inc. (CSE:FNAU)(OTCQB:FNAUF)(FWB:F8NA) ("Four Nines" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the Hayden Hill Gold Project in Lassen County, California.

LSG Drilling LLC has mobilized to site and begun drilling the first holes of the planned initial 5,000-foot core program. Drilling will test multiple high-grade structural corridors and deeper vein extensions identified through the Company's comprehensive 3D geologic modeling. Historical drilling averaged only 150 metres in depth and did not target the high-grade vein systems now understood to control gold mineralization at Hayden Hill.

Management Comment

"This is the moment our shareholders have been waiting for," said Charles Ross, President & CEO. "Our team has spent months refining the geologic model, permitting drill stations, and preparing for this program. Now the drill is turning, and we are targeting high-grade zones that have never been tested. The potential to unlock significant value is real and today marks the beginning of that process."

Why this Matters for Investors

Drilling is now underway on high-probability targets identified by Four Nines' technical team

Program designed to test coalescing high-grade veins at ~200 metres depth, beneath historically mined zones

Results from this program represent the primary near-term catalyst for valuation growth

Demonstrates Four Nines' ability to execute efficiently, with minimal disturbance and strong local support

The Company will provide ongoing updates as the drill program advances, including assay results as they are received, reviewed, and interpreted.

Qualified Person

David Flint, MSc, AIPG-CPG, and Vice President of Exploration, a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

FOUR NINES GOLD INC.

Charles Ross

President

1600 - 409 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2

Tel: 604.977.1999

About Four Nines Gold Inc.

Four Nines Gold Inc. is a North American gold exploration company focused on unlocking high-grade potential at past-producing assets. The Company's flagship Hayden Hill Gold Project in northern California produced 480,000 ounces of gold and 1.3 million ounces of silver and has not been drilled in nearly three decades. Leveraging a modern 3D geological model, Four Nines has identified multiple untested high-grade feeder zones beneath and adjacent to historic workings targets missed by previous operators due to shallow drilling and outdated interpretations.

Four Nines is fully funded for its maiden drill program, with 10 approved drill locations and field activities underway as of June 2026. Led by a technical team with a strong discovery record and deep experience in epithermal gold systems, the Company is preparing a high-impact drill campaign designed to evaluate deeper structural corridors and expand the project. Four Nines continues to assess additional opportunities in stable jurisdictions and is committed to responsible exploration, transparent communication, and long-term value creation for shareholders.

Four Nines has a right to acquire 100% of the Hayden Hill Gold Project from a subsidiary of Kinross Gold U.S.A., Inc. The Hayden Hill Gold Project is a former producing gold mine that was explored by Amax Gold Inc. through 99,862 meters of drilling in 742 holes and for which there has been no systematic exploration since the mine closed in 1997. Kinross acquired Amax Gold Inc in 1998. The Hayden Hill Gold Project is located on private land, for which drill permits for the initial exploration program have been received from Lassen County.

Follow Four Nines Gold as the next chapter at Hayden Hill unfolds through ongoing news, field updates, videos, and exclusive project content.

LinkedIn: @Four Nines Gold Inc.

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For more information, please contact the Company at info@fourninesgold.ca or visit our website at www.fourninesgold.ca for project updates and related background information or call 604.977.1999

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Statements and information that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and the assumptions made in respect thereof involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the proposed geophysical survey, proposed drilling program, the anticipation that the proposed survey will positively refine and prioritize drill targets, such exploration activities will further delineate and identify new mineralized areas and additional high-priority targets. Mineral exploration is highly speculative and characterized by significant risk, including risks related to mineral exploration in general, industry risks, risks that anticipated results may not occur as intended, as well as general risks related to the economy, fluctuating gold prices, capital markets and mining stocks in particular which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge may not eliminate. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date herein. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Four Nines Gold Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/four-nines-gold-begins-maiden-drill-program-at-hayden-hill-1193852