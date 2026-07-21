Clinisys, a global leader in laboratory informatics, today announced the general availability of Clinisys Laboratory Solution (CLS) v2025.3, continuing the evolution of its unified platform for scientific and healthcare laboratories.

The release extends CLS with enhanced configuration, expanded interoperability, integrated analytics, and governed AI capabilities-helping laboratories simplify operations, improve visibility, and scale complex workflows with confidence.

CLS v2025.3 advances Clinisys's platform strategy by further strengthening CLS as the laboratory's operational system of record-supporting specimen collection, laboratory operations, scientific research, genomics, biorepository management, and governed insight within a consistent, scalable framework.

Advancing AI within laboratory workflows

Artificial intelligence is reshaping how laboratories manage data, workflows, and decision-making. With CLS, Clinisys advances the role of AI within its unified platform through governed AI capabilities that connect structured laboratory data, standardized workflows, and integrated analytics within a traceable, controlled environment.

AI is not a future capability within CLS-it plays a role now in workflow-aligned operations. Laboratories can begin applying intelligence directly within operational workflows, supporting areas such as quality monitoring, instrument coordination, and operational insight -helping laboratories deliver measurable operational impact.

By improving visibility into laboratory activity and resource utilization, AI within CLS supports more efficient operations and contributes to cost optimization across workflows-including sampling, throughput, and resource allocation.

These capabilities evolve within a governed framework-helping maintain the transparency, compliance, and human oversight required in regulated environments, while helping labs establish a more adaptive, insight-driven foundation for operations over time.

CLS CARE: a governed AI assistant

Within this framework, Clinisys launched CLS CARE in 2025, a governed AI assistant embedded within CLS and available to customers on CLS v2025.2 and beyond.

CLS CARE enables users to ask questions in plain language and receive clear, reliable answers grounded exclusively in validated CLS documentation. Through a conversational, generative AI experience, this agent helps teams understand system functionality, interpret release changes, and extend CLS effectively, including guidance on API capabilities and code generation for integration.

As a crucial step in Clinisys's broader AI platform strategy, CLS CARE delivers practical value today while establishing the intelligence layer that will evolve to support advanced insights, workflow orchestration, and decision support over time.

Simplifying adoption while supporting global scale

CLS v2025.3 expands improvements designed to reduce operational complexity, including enhanced installation and maintenance processes, expanded language support, and standardized configuration patterns. The release also introduces enhancements to CLS's cloud architecture, helping enable scalable deployment across laboratory environments. This approach reduces infrastructure and maintenance complexity while supporting improved performance, operational consistency, and flexibility for client-managed upgrade timing-while maintaining strong data security and controlled configuration.

Modernized configuration and client access-without disruption

The release introduces a modernized, scalable approach to test configuration, aiding laboratories to design, adapt, and maintain workflows with improved speed and control. This enhances consistency and traceability at scale while preserving flexibility for specialized and regulated testing.

CLS v2025.3 also presents the Clinisys Gateway Module, the modern evolution of the LabOnline client portal. Gateway provides a refreshed, CLS-aligned experience while preserving familiar ordering, permissions, and results access workflows-supporting modernization without retraining or disruption.

Extending CLS across collection, clinical, and genomic workflows

CLS v2025.3 extends workflows through integrated support for Clinisys Collect, applying CLS ordering logic, specimen identification, and audit controls at the point of care via a mobile application. Within the laboratory, the release delivers continued enhancements across clinical pathology and genomics workflows, supporting multi-sample testing, microbiology, sequencing, and adaptable configuration.

Extending CLS into scientific workflows with ELN integration

The release expands platform integration by extending CLS into scientific environments through connectivity with the SciNote electronic laboratory notebook (ELN). This integration connects structured laboratory operations with flexible scientific documentation-supporting continuity of data and context across experimental and operational workflows.

By aligning ELN and LIMS workflows within CLS, laboratories can reduce fragmentation, improve collaboration, and maintain traceability across the full laboratory lifecycle-from sample intake through experimental output.

Expanded analytics for governed insight

CLS v2025.3 further enhances its integrated Clinisys Analytics Module, providing role-aligned visibility into operational performance and quality-related information.

AI-assisted analytics help users surface patterns and insights within a controlled, explainable framework-supporting timely, informed decisions while maintaining governance and audit readiness. This enables laboratories to monitor performance, identify trends, and support consistent, traceable reporting without relying on separate analytics tools.

Key benefits of CLS v2025.3 include:

Improved efficiency through streamlined configuration, deployment, and workflow management

through streamlined configuration, deployment, and workflow management Improved standardization with reusable workflows and controlled configuration patterns

with reusable workflows and controlled configuration patterns Enhanced quality and compliance supported by traceable, governed processes

supported by traceable, governed processes Scalable growth enabled by integrated analytics and cloud-ready architecture

"With CLS v2025.3, we continue to advance our vision of a unified laboratory platform that connects data, workflows, and insight," said Anthony Ventress, Chief Product Officer, Clinisys. "This release reflects our commitment to helping laboratories simplify adoption, strengthen interoperability, and scale confidently-while maintaining the governance and assurance required in regulated settings."

About Clinisys

Clinisys is a global provider of intelligent laboratory informatics solutions that support a healthier and safer world. Serving healthcare, life sciences, and public health customers, Clinisys is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona; Raleigh, NC; Woking, England; and Ghent, Belgium. Millions of laboratory results and data insights are generated every day using Clinisys's platform and cloud-based solutions in over 7,000 laboratories across 42 countries. Learn more at www.clinisys.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Michele Schicchi

SVP, Global Marketing and Corporate Communications, CMO

Clinisys

Michele.Schicchi@clinisys.com