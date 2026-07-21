Latest major release of Redgate Flyway Enterprise features the new MCP Server to support AI workflows in the agentic era

Today, Redgate Software announced the latest major release for Redgate Flyway Enterprise, an advanced database change control solution designed to future-proof software delivery from the risks of rapid AI-driven development. Rooted in Redgate's 25-year heritage of database software solutions, the new release introduces Flyway Enterprise MCP Server, a critical solution for teams bringing a governed, agentic approach to managing database change, and advanced Databricks capabilities, with advanced capabilities for Snowflake and operational and security dashboard views also on the roadmap.

"AI is the biggest opportunity in a generation to accelerate software creation, and enterprise leaders want to seize it with confidence," said Jakub Lamik, CEO of Redgate. "The organizations that win will be the ones that pair AI speed with strong foundations. Redgate makes the database ready for that world. The significant investments in Redgate Flyway Enterprise mean IT leaders can embrace AI-generated code and agentic workflows at pace, secure in the knowledge that governance and compliance for the database is properly addressed."

The Flyway Enterprise MCP Server is part of the broader platform of AI capabilities across Redgate's portfolio, giving enterprise leaders the confidence to scale agentic workflows and automate manual workloads safely. Every AI-driven change is captured, validated and auditable, so compliance is built into the workflow rather than bolted on afterwards. Redgate is also deepening visibility and connecting change control directly to estate-wide insight by integrating its flagship products, Redgate Flyway Enterprise and Redgate Monitor, an award-winning database observability solution.

Without this visibility and governance, risk from AI-accelerated change will continue to escalate, and Gartner projects that by 2027, 40% of enterprises will decommission autonomous AI agents due to critical governance gaps exposed after costly production incidents occur. While generic AI tools treat the database like any ordinary deployment target, Redgate is developing AI that understands the database estate, anticipates failures, and enforces workflows before changes are made.

In addition, new operational and security dashboard views will be delivered as part of Redgate's vision for database change control in an agentic era, providing leaders accountable for database estate health with the information they need to make fast, confident decisions as they deploy AI into their operations.

Advanced capabilities for Snowflake are also part of that roadmap, extending Redgate's governed approach to schema change into the analytics estate as AI initiatives increasingly rely on it.

The advanced Databricks capabilities, and upcoming Snowflake ones, extend that same discipline beyond transactional databases and into the analytics estate, where AI initiatives increasingly live, so the pipelines feeding models and dashboards are governed with the same rigor as production systems.

A recognized leader in Database DevOps by G2, Redgate Flyway Enterprise provides version-controlled, automated, and deterministic changes to the database layer. The release also includes advanced Databricks capabilities, bringing governance to the engine room of modern analytics platforms. The solution targets the root causes of deployment failure: manual steps, environment inconsistency, and insufficient pre-deployment validation. This automation framework has driven a 58% to 98% reduction in change lead times and slashed operational support requests by 90%, for customers like Verizon Connect.

Learn more at about Flyway here.

Free trial available here

About Redgate

Redgate puts businesses in control of their databases, supporting automation with confidence, enabling secure scaling and helping people to realize value and unlock growth through AI.

Redgate's portfolio of solutions helps organizations reliably solve the complex challenges of database management across the Database DevOps lifecycle. We make life easier for IT leaders, development and operations teams, increasing efficiency, reducing errors, and protecting business-critical data.

More than 200,000 data professionals across the globe, including 92% of the Fortune 100, rely on Redgate's solutions to enable automation, resilience and efficiency throughout the database lifecycle, ensuring they get the most value out of their databases.

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