Mercury Medical Inc.: Mercury Medical Awarded Respiratory Therapy, Resuscitation Devices Agreement with Premier, Inc.

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Mercury Medical has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for respiratory therapy, resuscitation devices with Premier, Inc. Effective September 1st, 2026, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for respiratory therapy products.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with Premier and provide its members with access to Mercury Medical's clinically differentiated resuscitation solutions. This contract reflects our ongoing commitment to developing innovative technologies that support clinicians in delivering safe, effective patient care. Products such as our CPR-2+ Manual Resuscitator with Tidal Volume markings and Neo-Tee disposable t-piece resuscitators exemplify our focus on helping healthcare providers optimize ventilation strategies while advancing our vision-To Save Lives," said John M. Gargaro, M.D., President and CEO of Mercury Medical.

The respiratory therapy products agreement includes PP-NS-2237 resuscitation devices.

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers and payers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier offers integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, advisory services and other solutions in service of our mission to improve the health of communities.

About Mercury Medical - Vision: To Save Lives

Mercury Medical is dedicated to delivering clinically differentiated critical care technology that saves lives throughout the world. The company is recognized as a leading provider of cutting-edge technology in the acute care and emergency markets both in the United States and globally. For over 60 years clinicians have relied on Mercury Medical as their resource for bringing a legacy of innovative products to critical care areas of neonatal, anesthesia, respiratory and emergency medicine markets in over 60 countries. Mercury Medical's high-quality standards include ISO 13485, MDR, MDSAP and ISO 9001 certifications.

For more information contact:

Deborah Olson

dolson@mercurymed.com

727-573-4980

SOURCE: Mercury Medical Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mercury-medical-awarded-respiratory-therapy-resuscitation-devices-agr-1193347