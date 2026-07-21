Banff Sunshine Village: Discover Sunshine Meadows in Full Bloom During Its Summer Wildflower Season

From late July through mid-August, visitors can discover more than 50 species of wildflowers blooming in the Canadian Rockies.

BANFF, AB / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Known for its legendary winter skiing, Banff Sunshine Village transforms each summer into Sunshine Meadows , where melting snow reveals a vibrant alpine landscape blanketed with native wildflowers that are now reaching peak bloom.

Open for summer hiking and sightseeing until September 20, 2026, Sunshine Meadows invites visitors to experience more than 50 species of wildflowers as they blossom from late July through mid-August. Located just a 90-minute drive from Calgary, it offers a rare opportunity to explore Canada's highest alpine meadow during its most colorful season.

"Banff Sunshine Meadows is quite possibly the most beautiful, best-kept secret of Banff National Park," says Kendra Scurfield, VP of Marketing, Brand and Communications. "When exploring the beauty of Sunshine Meadows, you'll hike where the wildflowers bloom as you wander past three stunning alpine lakes. The natural beauty of Sunshine in summer will take your breath away."

With six family-friendly hiking trails suitable for all experience levels, Sunshine Meadows is coming to life with a scenic display of lush alpine wildflowers. Visitors can discover a sea of color across the landscape, including yellow glacier lilies, purple fireweed, blue alpine forget-me-nots, white mountain avens, and a variety of other native species found in Banff National Park.

Named the number-one day hike in Canada by Lonely Planet , the Sunshine Meadows experience begins with a scenic ride aboard Banff's largest gondola, featuring spacious eight-passenger cabins. During the 22-minute ride to Sunshine Meadows village, visitors enjoy 360-degree views of the Canadian Rockies as they ascend to 7,200 feet above sea level. From the village, the Standish Express chairlift provides direct access to the meadows and its more than 10 km of maintained hiking trails.

For guests looking to experience it all, Sunshine Mountain Lodge , Banff's only mountaintop hotel, offers a unique opportunity to stay high in the Rockies with direct access to Sunshine Meadows included with each stay.

Gondola tickets can be purchased online in advance or purchased on the mountain at Guest Services. Gondola tickets include access to the Standish Express Chairlift.

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About Banff Sunshine Village:

Perched at 7,000 feet (2,133 meters) above sea level, Banff Sunshine Village is nestled in the heart of the Canadian Rockies in Banff National Park. Renowned for its all-natural snow, this world-class resort attracts skiers and snowboarders from around the globe during its impressive seven-month winter season, running from mid-November to late May. Come late June, the landscape transforms as summer arrives at Banff Sunshine Meadows, where Alberta's native wildflowers blanket hundreds of pristine, protected alpine acres in a vibrant display of color. From carving turns on Canada's Best Snow in the winter to hiking through breathtaking mountain meadows in the summer, Banff Sunshine offers an unparalleled year-round escape for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.?

For press inquiries, please contact:

Kendra Scurfield

Banff Sunshine Village

kscurfield@skibanff.com

SOURCE: Banff Sunshine Village

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/discover-sunshine-meadows-in-full-bloom-during-its-summer-wildflow-1193763