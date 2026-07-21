Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+50% in 13 Tagen - Steht der große Ausbruch jetzt bevor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3ESV6 | ISIN: SGXZ55111462 | Ticker-Symbol: 0TL
Tradegate
21.07.26 | 15:33
2,760 Euro
+1,10 % +0,030
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VINFAST AUTO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VINFAST AUTO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7802,83018:00
2,7702,83017:59
PR Newswire
21.07.2026 17:48 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VinFast: The New Measure of an EV Isn't Range, It's Peace of Mind

LONDON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe has long been one of the world's most competitive automotive markets. But as electric vehicles become an increasingly common sight on city streets and motorways, the conversation is beginning to shift.

For years, consumers compared EVs based on battery range, charging speed and performance. Those factors remain important, but they are no longer enough on their own. Today's buyers are asking a broader question: What will ownership look like years after they drive their new vehicle home?

The answer increasingly lies beyond the vehicle itself.

Drivers want confidence that maintenance will be straightforward, charging will be accessible, and support will be available whenever they need it. In other words, purchasing an electric vehicle is about choosing an ecosystem that can support everyday mobility for years to come.

This changing expectation is shaping the strategy of emerging automakers expanding across Europe, including VinFast. The company has brought two electric SUVs to European markets, the VF 6 in the B-SUV segment and the VF 8 in the D-SUV segment, while also showcasing electric buses as part of its broader vision for sustainable transportation.

However, perhaps more importantly, the company is building the foundations that help transform first-time buyers into long-term owners.

Confidence Begins Long After Delivery

One of the biggest concerns for prospective EV buyers is not whether the vehicle performs well on the day of purchase. Instead, it is whether that confidence will remain after three, five or even ten years of ownership.

Warranty coverage has therefore become an increasingly important indicator of a manufacturer's long-term commitment.

VinFast offers a seven-year or 160,000-kilometre warranty for the VF 6 and an even more extensive ten-year or 200,000-kilometre warranty for the VF 8, depending on whichever limit comes first. Such coverage reflects a willingness to stand behind the durability of the vehicles while providing customers with greater peace of mind throughout their ownership journey.

For consumers making the transition from conventional vehicles to electric mobility, that reassurance can make a meaningful difference. It reduces uncertainty while reinforcing confidence that support will continue well beyond the initial purchase.

Yet warranty alone is only part of the equation.

Building an Ecosystem That Makes EV Ownership Simpler

A positive ownership experience also depends on how easily customers can maintain and charge their vehicles throughout Europe.

Recognizing this, VinFast has established partnerships with leading European aftersales providers, including Norauto and Plugsurfing, enabling customers to benefit from extensive service facilities, technical expertise and charging solutions across multiple markets.

Instead of requiring drivers to navigate unfamiliar service networks, this collaborative approach allows VinFast to leverage trusted local partners with established expertise and broad regional coverage. The result is an ownership experience designed around convenience, accessibility and confidence.

At the same time, VinFast continues to expand its network of dealers, distributors and aftersales partners across key European markets. This strategy not only strengthens the company's local presence but also ensures that customer support grows alongside vehicle adoption.

As Europe's electric vehicle market enters its next stage of growth, consumers are likely to place increasing value on brands that can deliver reliability beyond the showroom. Innovative technology may attract attention, but dependable ownership is what builds lasting trust.

By combining expanding vehicle offerings with comprehensive warranty coverage, trusted aftersales partnerships and continued investment in local networks, VinFast is demonstrating a long-term commitment to the European market. In an industry where confidence increasingly shapes purchasing decisions, the future may belong not only to companies that build compelling electric vehicles, but also to those that make owning them remarkably easy.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-new-measure-of-an-ev-isnt-range-its-peace-of-mind-302831042.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.