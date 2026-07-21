STREAMWIDE: STRONG FURTHER GROWTH IN H1: REVENUE UP +12% TO EUR 12.8M

Sharp increase in SaaS revenue (+197%), with resilient performance across the remaining Platforms and Legacy businesses

STREAMWIDE (Euronext Growth - FR0010528059 - ALSTW), the expert in critical business and mission critical communications software solutions, reported consolidated H1 2026 revenue of €12.8 million, up €1.3 million (+12%) year on year, following the strong 24% growth recorded in H1 2025.

H1 2026 revenue increased significantly, driven by strong business momentum in North America and Asia-Pacific. Both of the Group's business segments-Platforms and Legacy-delivered growth in the first half of 2026 despite demanding prior-year comparables. Platforms revenue (team on Mission and team on the Run) increased by €0.5 million (+6%), while Legacy revenue rose by €0.8 million (+30%) in H1 2026. Growth in the Platforms business was primarily driven by recurring SaaS revenue, which more than tripled during the first half of 2026.

The breakdown of H1 revenue is as follows:

In €k H1 2026 %Rev. H1 2025 %Rev. Var. Var.% TOTAL REVENUE 12,792 11,464 +1,328 +12% Licenses 4,032 32% 4,403 38% -372 -8% Maintenance 3,903 30% 3,700 32% +203 +5% Services 3,243 25% 2,817 25% +426 +15% SaaS 1,614 13% 544 5% +1,070 +197% Revenue "Platforms" 9,304 73% 8,774 75% +530 +6% Revenue "Legacy" 3,488 27% 2,690 25% +798 +30%

The audit procedures for the H1 2026 revenues are in progress.

GROWTH IN "PLATFORMS" REVENUE AND ASSOCIATED RECURRING REVENUE

Growth of the "Platforms" business : the critical communication platforms team on mission and team on the run, whose H1 revenue increased by +6% to €9.3m, account for 73% of the Group's total revenue.

In H1 2026, the AT&T-FirstNet project, as previously announced, began transitioning to a high-value recurring revenue model for STREAMWIDE, driven by SaaS licensing together with related support and professional services. The gradual ramp-up of the project, combined with its significant long-term revenue potential, marks an important milestone in the Group's business model. Data center operations during the H1, together with guaranteed subscription revenues, enabled the Group's SaaS business to grow by +197% (nearly threefold) to €1.6 million, representing 13% of total Group revenue as of June 30, 2026, compared with just 5% as of June 30, 2025.

Several other projects were deployed during the H1 2026, including in the Philippines, further illustrating the Group's geographic diversification strategy. Across all business activities, international revenue accounted for 52% of total revenue, exceeding France-generated revenue (48%) for the first time. This trend also reflects lower license revenue generated under the partnership with Airbus Public Safety and Security (formerly SLC), following significant, non-recurring orders received in early 2025 that were not repeated in early 2026. While additional Airbus orders have already been secured through the end of 2026, further discussions are expected to take place in the coming months to assess the revenue potential for subsequent years. Lastly, revenue generated under the STORM project (a multi-year support and services contract) increased slightly during the first half of 2026, supported by dedicated professional services engagements.

By revenue category, the "platforms" business, which amounted to €9.3m in H1 2026, consists of:

License revenue: €3.0 million, down €1.1 million y-o-y;

Professional Services revenue: €2.8 million, up €0.2 million y-o-y;

Maintenance revenue: €1.9 million, up €0.3 million y-o-y; and

Recurring SaaS revenue: €1.6 million, up €1.1 million y-o-y.

The change in License revenue reflects the Group's ongoing business model transformation, with strong growth in recurring SaaS revenue gradually offsetting the traditional on-premise licensing model. It also results in a higher relative contribution from the team on the run solution. Revenue generated by the Group's well-established and proven team on mission solution continues to depend on the effective deployment of the various public safety projects currently underway, particularly in Europe and the Middle East.

Professional Services revenue, which is inherently non-recurring, remained well supported during the first half, driven by the successful execution of multiple projects across the Group. This performance underscores the continued momentum of the Platforms business across all market segments and geographic regions.

Lastly, the increase in Maintenance revenue reflects the growing installed base of platforms already in operation. This recurring revenue stream is expected to continue expanding over the coming months, supported by recent production rollouts and the license sales achieved over the past several reporting periods.

Legacy business revenue increased to €3.5 million: the Group's historical Legacy business (telecom operator solutions), which requires little or no additional capital investment, accounted for 27% of total H1 2026 revenue, compared with 25% in H1 2025. This growth was primarily driven by higher License revenue (+€0.7 million) and Professional Services revenue (+€0.3 million), following the deployment of a project in North America.

OUTLOOK: STRONG GROWTH IN SAAS ACTIVITY, REVENUE DIVERSIFICATION AND INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION

All the Group's business activities recorded growth in H1 2026. This solid +12% increase, despite a demanding comparison base, was driven by different growth engines than those seen in 2025. As anticipated last year, the Group's revenue mix continued to evolve, with recurring SaaS revenue now representing a meaningful share of total revenue. This demonstrates the Group's ability to successfully execute its revenue diversification strategy while significantly increasing the recurring nature of its business. The internationalisation of the Group's revenue base is also reflected in the fact that international revenue now exceeds revenue generated in France. While full-year revenue growth is now well supported, its magnitude will depend on the deployment schedule and execution pace of the numerous projects currently underway.

Operational, technical and commercial collaboration with AT&T-FirstNet was positive and productive during the first half of the year. The guaranteed minimum monthly subscription commitment has already been almost fully achieved after only a few weeks of trial operations for the solution. Final acceptance of the project and the FirstNet Fusion solution was granted on July 15, 2026. The service's General Availability (GA), marking its full commercial availability and production deployment, will be announced by AT&T-FirstNet in the coming days. Subscription volumes, and therefore recurring revenue, are expected to increase rapidly over the coming months, confirming the significant potential of this market. At the same time, several additional projects involving the Fusion solution are currently under development and are also expected to generate substantial revenue over the coming months.

Commercial momentum therefore remains strong and encouraging at mid-year, including in the Asia-Pacific region, where several new projects and expansions of existing platforms could materialise in the short to medium term, building on the success of the AT&T-FirstNet project. The Group's increasingly extensive indirect sales ecosystem should also enable it to pursue and participate in several major projects during the second half of 2026 across multiple verticals, including defence, transportation and energy, despite decision-making cycles that remain lengthy.

The Legacy business is also expected to deliver a strong H2 2026, supported by several major platform upgrade projects, particularly in France and North America.

The Group has the financial resources required to further strengthen the technological leadership of its solutions while enhancing their sovereignty, security, standardization and scalability. In addition, the Group reiterates that its exposure to AI-driven disruption risks remains limited over the medium term. While artificial intelligence is being leveraged to enhance certain STREAMWIDE solution capabilities, the sophistication of the Group's technologies, the secure environments in which they operate and the mission-critical nature of the industries it serves significantly limit the risk of meaningful substitution by AI, including agentic AI.

The Group's objectives of increasing both the internationalisation of its revenue base and the proportion of recurring revenue were successfully achieved during H1 2026, and these trends are expected to strengthen further in H2. The deployment of the AT&T-FirstNet project represents a major structural growth driver supporting this transformation. STREAMWIDE therefore remains firmly positioned on an ambitious trajectory, with the ability to reshape its medium-term growth profile.

Financial calendar: H1 2026 Results, September 22, 2026,

after Euronext Paris markets closing

About STREAMWIDE (Euronext Growth: ALSTW)

A major player for 20 years in the critical communications market, STREAMWIDE has successfully developed its team on mission (mission critical) and team on the run (business critical) software solutions for administrations and businesses. These solutions for smartphones and PCs, offered in a SaaS model or on Premise, benefit from numerous functionalities such as the multimedia group communications, VoIP, push-to-talk (MCPTT and MCx new generation 4G / 5G LTE), geolocation, digitalization and automation of business processes. These innovative solutions meet the growing needs for digital transformation and real-time coordination of interventions. They allow field teams to transform individual contributions into collective successes and to act as one in the most demanding professional environments.

STREAMWIDE is also present on the Value-Added Services software market for telecom operators (visual voice messaging, billing and charging of calls in real time, interactive voice servers, applications and announcements) with more than 130 million end users all over the world.

Headquartered in France and present in Europe, USA, Asia and Africa, STREAMWIDE is listed on Euronext Growth (Paris) - ALSTW FR0010528059.

For more information, visit Streamwide.com and our LinkedIn pages @streamwide and X @streamwide.

Contacts

Pascal Beglin | Olivier Truelle Mathieu Omnes Amaury Dugast CEO | CFO Investor Relations Press Relations T +33 1 70 22 01 01 T +33 1 53 67 36 92 T +33 1 53 67 36 34 investisseur@streamwide.com streamwide@actus.fr adugast@actus.fr

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