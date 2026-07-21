SAAB AB: Saab and Embraer strengthen partnership with agreement to expand Gripen production capacity

The Heads of Agreement (HoA) provides a framework for the potential production of 20 additional Gripen aircraft in partnership with Embraer, with both companies intending to conclude the corresponding agreement in 2026.

Saab and Embraer today announced the signing of a Heads of Agreement (HoA) that provides a framework for the potential production of 20 additional Gripen aircraft at Embraer's industrial complex in Gavião Peixoto, the state of São Paulo, Brazil. Embraer will take responsibility for assembling the aircraft, serving as a complement to Saab's final assembly line located in Linköping, Sweden, to meet global demand for the Swedish fighter.

The agreement marks another milestone in the decade-long partnership between the two companies, increasing delivery capacity within a globally integrated manufacturing model while providing greater flexibility to meet future customer requirements.

"The partnership between Saab and Embraer reinforces our long-term commitment to Latin America. Together, we are strengthening our capabilities, securing additional capacity for future business opportunities, and taking a forward-leaning approach to supporting the evolving needs of our customers across the region", said Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab.

"The expansion of this partnership with Saab reflects the mutual trust built over the past ten years and reinforces Embraer's strategic role in the Gripen programme. We are well positioned to support increased production capacity, if demand requires it", said Bosco da Costa Junior, President and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security.

Embraer's Gavião Peixoto facility (GPX) has established itself as a strategic industrial hub, recognized for its advanced manufacturing capabilities, skilled workforce, and production capacity. Operating as part of a globally integrated production model that brings together Brazilian and international suppliers, the site demonstrates the strength of this partnership while supporting increased industrial output and creating opportunities for continued growth in high-technology aerospace programmes.

With more than a decade of collaboration, the partnership between Saab and Embraer has become a strong example of innovation, industrial development, and knowledge exchange.

Through a comprehensive technology transfer and on-the-job training under the current Gripen programme for the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), engineers, test pilots, technicians, assembly operators, and maintenance specialists have been qualified in Sweden. This cooperation has strengthened expertise and best practices on both sides, and generated lasting benefits for the two companies, contributing to the development of advanced industrial capabilities and long-term growth opportunities.

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Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

